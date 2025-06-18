TotalEnergies CEO anticipates Mozambique LNG project will resume 'this summer'

TotalEnergies expects its $20bn Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to resume development "this summer", CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

He was asked about the timing during a session at the Japan Energy Summit in Tokyo.

Covered by force majeure since 2021, following insurgent attacks, the project includes development of the Golfinho and Atum natural gas fields in the Offshore Area 1 concession and the building of a two-train liquefaction plant.

The project will have a capacity of 13.12 million metric tonnes per annum.

TotalEnergies is the project's operator with a stake of 26.5%, followed by Mitsui & Co with 20%, while Mozambique's state-owned ENH has 15%. Indian state firms and Thailand's PTTEP own the rest.