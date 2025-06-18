Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    TotalEnergies CEO anticipates Mozambique LNG project will resume 'this summer'

    TotalEnergies expects its $20bn Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to resume development "this summer", CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.
    18 Jun 2025
    18 Jun 2025
    Image credit: Image by from
    Image credit: Image by Jerzy from Pixabay

    He was asked about the timing during a session at the Japan Energy Summit in Tokyo.

    Covered by force majeure since 2021, following insurgent attacks, the project includes development of the Golfinho and Atum natural gas fields in the Offshore Area 1 concession and the building of a two-train liquefaction plant.

    The project will have a capacity of 13.12 million metric tonnes per annum.

    TotalEnergies is the project's operator with a stake of 26.5%, followed by Mitsui & Co with 20%, while Mozambique's state-owned ENH has 15%. Indian state firms and Thailand's PTTEP own the rest.

    Read more: ENH, TotalEnergies
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz