Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Materials & Equipment News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Elections 2024

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    sona.co.za

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Deutz gets Compcom green light for Rolls-Royce deal

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    24 Jun 2024
    24 Jun 2024
    The Competition Commission has unconditionally approved the proposed acquisition by Deutz of the Rolls-Royce Power Systems (RRPS) business unit. The deal, which was initially announced in December 2023, involves the Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed off highway power systems manufacturer taking over the supply of lower power range medium duty engine generation (MDEG) and heavy-duty engine platform (HDEP) diesel engines and engine systems for certain off-highway applications and related after-sales services from RRPS in South Africa.
    Rolls-Royce power systems include the full MTU business portfolio
    Rolls-Royce power systems include the full MTU business portfolio

    These Daimler technology-based engines are primarily used in agricultural and construction machinery. The business unit being acquired generated approximately €100m in revenue in 2022.

    Until the transfer of the business is complete, Rolls-Royce's Power Systems division will continue its activities with customer relationships, delivery and service obligations remaining unaffected.

    Coega SEZ is driven by a commitment to creating opportunities for the youth in nearby communities.
    #YouthMonth: Human capital is the beating heart of Coega

      18 Jun 2024

    RRPS currently has exclusive rights to the global distribution of off-highway engines using Daimler technology (MDEG, HDEP and Classic engine platforms), with the original contract term set to expire in April 2028.

    Following the close of the deal, the Deutz fleet will include non-rail or military vehicle applications of the Series 1000, 1100, 1300 and 1500 engines and the Classic Series OM900 and OM460 in the 75 to 480kW power range.

    Dr Jörg Stratmann, CEO of RRPS, said in the December announcement:

    As we evolve our strategy, we are also constantly analysing our product portfolio. As a result, we will be concentrating largely on higher-powered systems in the off-highway engine sector, primarily from our in-house production. We have therefore decided to transfer our successful lower-power-range engines business, which uses Daimler technology, to a partner

    Deutz will grow SSA presence

    Deutz, which has no manufacturing activities in South Africa, currently imports and sells various engine and engine systems in the country.

    The acquisition is expected to enhance the company’s presence in the Southern African market, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, industry, and power generation.

    This transaction also aligns with Rolls-Royce's strategic focus on power generation, government, marine, service, and battery energy storage systems.

    Rolls-Royce anticipates generating gross proceeds of £1bn-£1.5bn from the sale of non-core businesses, including this transaction.

    A Competition Commission assessment concluded that the proposed transaction is unlikely to lessen or prevent competition in any market. Additionally, the deal does not raise any public interest concerns.

    The finalization of the deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in mid-2024. Hogan Lovells is acting as legal counsel to Rolls-Royce on this transaction.

    Read more: generators, Competition Commission, Rolls-Royce, engines, power systems, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Icasa is talking a big step in enabling 5G innovation with DSA
    Icasa to open up 5G spectrum for dynamic use
     1 day
    Sanedi project manager Ashanti Mbanga
    #YouthMonth: Ashanti Mbanga is empowering SA for a sustainable energy future
     3 days
    The US could spark a new age of nuclear energy development
    New US nuclear energy bill could spark SMR boom
     20 Jun 2024
    Careerbox is the starting point for many call centre careers in the local CCI base of operations in uMhlanga.
    BPO industry report says Africa is becoming global CXM hub
     20 Jun 2024
    The Competition Commission has sent a powerful message to the inverter market.
    Victron Energy fined R14m for anti-competitive practices
     20 Jun 2024
    Aerial view of Virginia Gas Project Phase 1
    Clock is ticking on Renergen helium production as stock tumbles
     19 Jun 2024
    Coega SEZ is driven by a commitment to creating opportunities for the youth in nearby communities.
    #YouthMonth: Human capital is the beating heart of Coega
     18 Jun 2024
    The construction mafia is costing the country billions. Source: Shivendu Shukla/Unsplash
    Cape Town construction mafia costs billions, report finds
     18 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz