Denny's new compostable punnets are made of sugarcane by-product

South African company Denny Mushrooms recently introduced the market to its 100% compostable punnets, which are available at selected Spars around the country. The compostable punnets are made from Bagasse, which is a natural by-product of sugarcane refinement. It is the fibre that remains after sugarcane stalks are crushed to extract their juice.
The pulp requires minimal processing and elemental chlorine-free (ECF) bleaching to turn it into a woven, high-strength paper that is biodegradable and compostable.

The compostable punnet and shrink-wrap covering, which is recyclable, results in a more sustainably-packaged product.

As the current market leader, Denny supplies roughly half the nation’s mushrooms.

CEO of Denny Mushrooms, Ryan Cotterell, said: “Our 100% compostable punnet gives us the opportunity to lead the way and do what is right for the environment.

This initiative supports the wholesome nature of our product and Denny is incredibly proud to be pioneering new ground.”

Denny’s mushrooms are grown using waste from wheat production (straw) and chicken farming, together with a reverse osmosis water purification process.

The spent substrate (compost) from the mushroom growing process is then used to return nutrients back to the soil in the agricultural sector.

Best in SA packaging shine at Gold Pack Awards 2019

The winners of this year's IPSA Gold Pack Awards, the premier showcase for the South African packaging industry, was announced at Inanda Club in Sandton on 30 October...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 22 Nov 2019


By taking steps to add environmentally responsible packaging as an alternative for consumers, the mushroom supplier says it's getting closer to its brand vision of a 360° health cycle for the future.
