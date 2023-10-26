Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellEduvosBurger KingMpactPropak Cape 2023Tekkie TownKLATenacityPREverlyticGfK – An NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Navigating the egg shortage with a data-driven approach

26 Oct 2023
By: Franita Bosman
As if load shedding and extreme weather conditions have not been enough, a new challenge has surfaced - an unprecedented egg shortage. This scarcity, a direct aftermath of a significant bird flu outbreak, has left supermarket shelves conspicuously empty and consumers in a lurch.
Image by from
Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

The egg shortage is not just a supply chain disruption but a revelation of the intricate and interconnected nature of our retail ecosystem. It brings to light the necessity for agility, adaptability, and foresight in responding to unforeseen challenges. As we collectively navigate through this, the role of comprehensive data analytics becomes instrumental.

BD-Nav’s real-time analytics tools are designed to empower retailers and suppliers to make informed decisions amidst such uncertainties. In the face of the current egg shortage, these tools offer actionable insights.

Moreover, this situation underscores the need for diversification and resilience in the supply chain. With proper data analytics in real-time, vendors and suppliers can gain insights into alternative supply chain strategies, optimise inventory management, and mitigate the impacts of such disruptions.

Proper data analytics can offer a lens into the future, enabling businesses to forecast, prepare, and adapt to market fluctuations with precision and agility.

SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist
SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist

6 Oct 2023

The egg shortage, while a challenge, is also an opportunity – an opportunity to revisit, rethink, and reinforce our supply chain strategies. It’s a call to embrace technological innovations that not just predict but also mitigate the impacts of such disruptions.

And of course, we simply cannot write an article and continue to use words such as “chicken” or “egg” and not bring up the age-old conundrum: “what came first, the chicken or the egg?”

In the world of business, a similar puzzle often emerges – should an organisation first achieve significant growth and then invest in data analytics, or does the path to true expansion begin with insightful, data-driven decisions? Of course, here at BD-Nav, we’re definitely inclined towards the latter.

Much like the egg that needs to hatch to allow the chicken to grow, investing in analytics from the outset can lay a robust foundation for informed decisions, driving sustainable growth and innovation.

But our bias is based on solid research and three decades worth of experience in the field. We have witnessed first-hand with our clients that data is not just a tool, but the very bedrock that supports and propels business expansion, fostering adaptability and resilience amidst ever-evolving landscapes.

NextOptions

About Franita Bosman

Franita Bosman, CEO of BD-Nav
Read more: bird flu, bird flu outbreak, egg shortage

Related

Mozambique reports bird flu outbreak on laying hen farm
Mozambique reports bird flu outbreak on laying hen farm20 Oct 2023
Spar explores egg imports as bird flu hits supplies
Spar explores egg imports as bird flu hits supplies6 Oct 2023
SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist
SA retailers ration eggs as shortages persist6 Oct 2023
Source:
Namibia bans poultry imports from SA due to bird flu28 Sep 2023
Two outbreaks of H7 bird flu in poultry reported
Two outbreaks of H7 bird flu in poultry reported27 Jun 2023
Your omelette is not yet under threat despite the recent Western Cape bird flu outbreak
Your omelette is not yet under threat despite the recent Western Cape bird flu outbreak6 Jun 2023
Brazil bird flu outbreak could place SA poultry under severe pressure
Brazil bird flu outbreak could place SA poultry under severe pressure25 Apr 2023
Namibia suspends poultry from Germany, Netherlands after bird flu outbreak
Namibia suspends poultry from Germany, Netherlands after bird flu outbreak2 Nov 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz