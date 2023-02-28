Unleash the heat with the flamin' hot snack range that's winning the hearts of consumers!

Food and beverage company PepsiCo South Africa has expanded its 'hottest snacks' portfolio, offering a variety of Mzansi's favourite Hot & Spicy flavours with Simba Flamin' Hot Chakalaka, Doritos Flamin' Hot Masala and NikNaks Flamin' Hot Chilli.

Speaking on the inspiration of the range, Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu, senior marketing director, Snacks of PepsiCo South Africa says, “The new Flamin’ Hot range encapsulates the existing deep love that consumers have for hot and spicy flavours, which awaken their taste buds and take them on an exciting flavour experience. Our flavours are rooted in cultural influences, pivoting legacy favourites amongst South Africans; Chakalaka, Masala and the classic Chilli, into enjoyable snacks.”

PepsiCo South Africa is innovating in ways that snack brands can fit into consumers culture and lifestyle. The three flavours are suitable for unique and personal taste preferences.

To celebrate and engage consumers on the Flamin’ Hot Range, a campaign was rolled out driving a simple flavour message through “Unleash Your Heat” tag line, across key and relevant consumer touch points. Which includes first of its kind TV Advert (featuring Simba, Doritos and NikNaks brands), where we kicked off a HOT dialogue that extended into the social/ digital platforms. The campaign is further supported by radio activations, OOH Billboards and Digital screens in malls across the country.

“Why go for mild when you can choose Flamin’ Hot? Unleash Your Heat as you Entice your tastebuds today with the Flamin’ Hot Range” Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu concludes.