Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

dmg events AfricaMpactPyrotecBizcommunity.comIMC ConferenceeatbigfishDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Sales Manager Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Buyer - Appliances Cape Town
  • Marketing Analyst Cape Town
  • Store Manager Paarl
  • Assistant Store Manager East London
  • Assistant Store Manager Port Elizabeth
  • Mid-Level Production Planner Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Fire destroys Richester Foods head office in Gauteng

    7 May 2022
    In a significant blow to the company, local sweets manufacturer Richester Foods reports that a fire broke out as a result of an electrical fault at the company's head offices near Pretoria at the end of April. While the building was destroyed, the office was closed for the weekend, and no employees were injured.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Fortunately, Richester Foods managing director Dr Hussein Cassim states that damage was contained to its offices, as all doors and windows were closed, and the building featured fire-resistant roofing and walls. These prevented the blaze from spreading any further to other buildings nearby, avoiding any harm to its factory or distribution facilities.

    Additionally, Richester Foods utilises a cloud-based intranet and network system, and has a robust back-up system which prevented any data losses.

    “We are saddened by the loss of our office park, but the health and safety of our employees was our primary concern, and we are also relieved that our other operations were not impacted,” he notes.

    “We would like to reassure all stakeholders that business will continue as usual, as we did not suffer any stock losses or damage to our production facilities, and our employees will simply work from our other facilities nearby in the interim. We remain absolutely committed to producing high quality products and to maintaining the high service standards which our clients have come to expect from us.”

    Source:
    Richester Foods clears its name of 'tainted lollipops' speculation

    10 Feb 2022


    Building back better


    Cassim confirmed that the building and its contents were insured, and that engineers and a project management team had already visited the site to begin the process of evaluations and rebuilding.

    “We have been sincerely touched by the dedication of our staff, who worked tirelessly over the weekend to help us recover any items from the fire for donation, and to ensure that the transition to our new office areas was seamless.

    “We would also like to thank our clients and friends for their many messages of support and kindness over the past few days. While we are devastated by the fire, we remain determined to build back even better.”
    NextOptions
    Read more: food manufacturing, snack foods

    Related

    Young entrepreneur lands canned chicken feet and necks on Shoprite shelves
    Young entrepreneur lands canned chicken feet and necks on Shoprite shelves24 Mar 2022
    Looking back on 100 years of Bokomo
    Looking back on 100 years of Bokomo23 Mar 2022
    Libstar eyes pet, health food acquisitions for growth
    Libstar eyes pet, health food acquisitions for growth17 Mar 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Libstar earnings rise on lower tax expenses16 Mar 2022
    Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
    CPG giants Nestlé, Mars and Mondelez scale back business in Russia11 Mar 2022
    Major food companies curb business activity in Russia
    Major food companies curb business activity in Russia9 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz