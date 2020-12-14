#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Fitch & Leedes, Bernini and Cadbury

In #FreshOnTheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the shelves recently.

Fitch & Leedes Classics and Moments

Fitch & Leedes has launched a summery range of timeless 300ml soft drinks and mocktails, dubbed Classics and Moments.





The Classics collection is designed to take consumers down memory lane with cherished retro sodas. Fitch & Leedes Classics comprise a refreshing take on the following beloved drinks: Ginger Beer, Passionade, Lime Twist and Rock Shandy.



Meanwhile, the Moments vintage mocktails are non-alcoholic iterations of popular cocktails. This collection includes a Blushing Mimosa, Shirley Temple, Pink G&T and Island Fish Bowl.



The Fitch & Leedes Moments & Classics range is available



Bernini Amber

Bernini's latest variant, Amber, takes its inspiration from the growing orange wine trend. The naturally sweet ready-to-drink alcoholic frizzantè sports premium appeal, and completes the Bernini RTD range, which is currently available in three variants – Classic, Blush and Ruby Berry.





Amber has a light sparkling wine taste, and is sweet and fruity with a delicate amber colour. It was initially launched in attractive bottles, and has since been made available in convenient 440ml cans when Bernini introduced the packaging format across its RTD range.



Bernini Amber is available to purchase at leading liquor outlets across the country. A 6-pack of the 275ml bottle retails at R79.95, while a 6-pack of the 440ml can retails for R99.95.



Cadbury Festive Range

Cadbury's Festive Range includes three limited edition 150g Cadbury slabs, available in three decadent festive flavours to evoke heart-warming memories of the season.



The range includes Festive Gingerbread (Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate with gingerbread pieces), Cinnamon Crunch (Cadbury Dream with crunchy cinnamon pieces), Butterscotch and Crushed Almonds (Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate with butterscotch and almonds pieces) as well as the Dream-coated Whispers Snowballs with malted honeycomb centres.





The chocolate brand has also developed recipes inspired by the season, including Butterscotch Reindeer Truffles, Festive Gingerbread Mince Pies, Cinnamon Shortbread Christmas tree decorations or Dream Snowball Men. Find all the recipes here.



