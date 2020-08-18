Diageo snaps up Ryan Reynolds-backed Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Aviation Gin, now available in SA Actor, writer and producer Ryan Reynolds has acquired an ownership interest in American craft gin company Aviation Gin after tasting it for the first time...

Aviation Gin has thrived under the leadership of its majority owner, Davos Brands, and the creative direction of Ryan Reynolds, who will retain an ongoing ownership interest in the brand. Through this acquisition, Diageo is also acquiring the other brands in the Davos Brands’ portfolio consisting of Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake.Diageo will pay $335m upfront for Aviation Gin, then up to $275m more based on the company’s performance during the next 10 years.Aviation Gin is the second largest and one of the fastest growing brands within the super premium gin segment in the United States. In 2019, it grew volumes at over 100%, adding the highest number of cases and contributing 40% of super premium gin segment growth. Diageo says the brand is well-positioned to continue recruiting consumers into gin with its "accessible flavour profile and American provenance".The super-premium segment of the gin category is gaining momentum in the United States. Having more than doubled its share of the gin category between 2014 and 2019, it grew at a compound annual growth rate of 18.5% - making it the fastest growing spirits segment in the United States. A number of trends are supporting this growth, including consumer interest in quality ingredients like botanicals, in the variety of serves for gin and in craft spirits.“We are delighted to announce this transaction, which supports our participation in the super premium gin segment in the United States. The acquisition of Aviation American Gin and the Davos Brands portfolio is in line with our strategy to acquire high-growth brands with attractive margins that support premiumisation."We are confident that Aviation American Gin will continue to shape and drive the growth of super premium gin in North America and we are looking forward to working with Ryan Reynolds and the Davos Brands team to accelerate future growth," says Ivan Menezes, chief executive of Diageo.Davos Brands, founded in 2014, specialises in identifying key trends and early stage brands as well as creating and executing sales and marketing strategies for high-growth brands in high-growth categories. "The acquisition of Davos Brands also provides the opportunity to further develop the other brands in the portfolio by benefiting from Diageo’s expertise," Diageo says in a statement.Ryan Reynolds comments, “A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit. What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”Andrew T. Chrisomalis, co-founder and CEO of Davos Brands, adds, “Brands are an evolution, reflecting the vision and values of their founders, sculptors and stewards. Extraordinary partnership and teamwork brought us here, and with the continued creative genius of Ryan Reynolds, and this new, best in class global partnership with Diageo, the sky is truly the limit for Aviation American Gin and Davos Brands.”