    Paradox Coin ($PARA) Exchange launch on: Huobi confirmed for 17 November 2022!

    14 Nov 2022
    By: Craig Lebrau, Issued by: Lebrau Press
    The future of gaming and trading is finally here. For those who are active in the gaming space, you have likely researched exchange launches in the past. The Paradox Metaverse is a new play to earn game in which blockchain technology is used as a gaming reward paid in $PARA. The more you play, the more you earn!
    Paradox Coin ($PARA) Exchange launch on: Huobi confirmed for 17 November 2022!

    Players can complete missions for in-game and real-world rewards. The Paradox Metaverse within its ecosystem also consists of Paradox Events which will be holding live events including a YouTube boxing event and live in-game concerts with many A-list artists already signed up for multiple concerts in the next 12 months. More importantly, the tickets for all events are only able to be purchased using $PARA.

    Investing in $PARA not only enables you to have an investment opportunity in a project with mega potential but also a large community. The game is a third-person action-adventure, open-world metaverse consisting of battle royale and free roam modes based and built on unreal engine 5, with Triple AAA graphics. The game is completely free to play for all users and downloadable at a later date from the gaming studio’s website.

    In the last quarter, there has been $2.5bn worth of Investments put into the blockchain. When compared to the $4bn raised for the entire sector across 2021, these numbers are extremely impressive. There is a significant acceleration of money being poured into the gaming space, making this the perfect time to join while it is still free to do so. Players have even started taking home as much as $500 a week, for only four hours of gaming time per day. If you want to take part in the gaming sector, Paradox Metaverse allows you to easily join the revolution.

    This is one of the biggest metaverse projects to launch this year, and likely the biggest to exist in the near future. Huobi exchange is listing the Paradox Coin, one of the biggest exchanges in the world. Huobi is the first exchange to be announced by Paradox – they are not playing games, pardon the pun, a tier 1 exchange that does extensive due diligence and research before making an official listing. It is extremely difficult for a project to be accepted by an exchange of this calibre, which gives user’s confidence in its credibility.

