Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Gordon Institute of Business SciencePert IndustrialsHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaAFDAVaal University of TechnologyBMi ResearchStoneBullion PR & CommunicationMilpark EducationHuaweiWits PlusRosebank CollegeSASBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Academic Manager Johannesburg
  • Operations Administrator Johannesburg, Cape Town
  • Fine Arts Consultant Johannesburg, Cape Town
  • Marketing Consultant Johannesburg
  • Understudy to Curriculum Design and Implementation Supervisor Johannesburg or Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The annual Afda Graduation Festival 2022: Showcasing the future of the Creative Economy

    14 Nov 2022
    Earle HolmesBy: Earle Holmes, Issued by: AFDA
    Afda is proud to announce that the annual Afda Graduation Festival showcasing work from our final year undergraduate and postgraduate degree students will kick-off from the 15-27 November 2022.
    The annual Afda Graduation Festival 2022: Showcasing the future of the Creative Economy

    The festival will be hosted by our four campuses in cinemas, theatres and studio venues in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha.

    "The annual Afda Graduation Festival is an important platform for our final year undergraduate and postgraduate students to showcase the final practical outcome of their qualification. This outcome is the culmination of their learning journey at Afda and finding their voice as young creatives. The content the Afda graduates create is culturally relevant and engaging content for their chosen target markets. Many meaningful industry collaborations and connections have resulted from our graduation festival in previous years, creating opportunities for Afda students as well as industry and media stakeholders alike." says Afda CEO, Teresa Passchier.

    The festival will showcase over 100 productions and business projects from the respective Afda campuses. These include live action short films, animation films, documentary films, telenovela pilots, theatre plays, live music performance shows and business innovation projects. This year also sees our genesis group of Post Graduate Diploma in Innovation students pitch and showcase their high-tech innovative business projects at the festival.

    All the productions and projects are assessed by industry professionals, Afda learning staff members and most importantly, the public. The graduation production constitutes 50% of the complete student assessment for the year. This is a critical aspect of the Afda learning system which encourages students to create market-related and culturally relevant entertainment content.

    Afda graduation productions have been hugely successful both locally and abroad on the local and international film festival circuit. These include the film Elalini which won the Best Foreign Student Film Oscar in 2006, Kanye Kanye which won over 20 Best Short Film awards worldwide, and was a finalist for the Oscars and Cannes in 2012. The films Die Windpomp and Hollywood in my Huis were Afda student films which were later developed into feature films. Afda student films have also won eight Safta's in the "Best Student Film" category.

    Afda is looking forward to hearing your round of applause from the edge of your seat.

    Afda Johannesburg Graduation Festival 2022


    • Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation - 15 November - On campus
    • Undergraduate Business Innovation & Entrepreneurship - 18 November - On campus
    • Undergraduate Live Performance - 19-27 November - Red Roof Theatre on campus
    • Undergraduate Motion Picture TV - 26 November - On campus
    • Undergraduate Motion Picture Film - 26 November - Cinema Nouveau Rosebank
    • Postgraduate Motion Picture - 27 November - Cinema Nouveau Rosebank


    Afda Cape Town Graduation Festival 2022


    • Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation - 15 November - On campus
    • Undergraduate Business Innovation & Entrepreneurship - 18 November - On campus
    • Undergraduate & Postgraduate Live Performance - 18-23 November - AFDA Theatre 228 on Lower Main
    • Undergraduate & Postgraduate Motion Picture Film & TV - 25-27 November - Labia Theatre


    Afda Durban Graduation Festival 2022


    • Undergraduate & Postgraduate Live Performance - 23-24 November - The Playhouse Theatre
    • Undergraduate & Postgraduate Motion Picture Film & TV - 26 November - Gateway Ster Kinekor


    Afda Gqeberha Graduation Festival 2022


    • Undergraduate & Postgraduate Live Performance - 22 November - Savoy Theatre
    • Undergraduate & Postgraduate Motion Picture Film - 26 November - Nu Metro, The Boardwalk Mall

    NextOptions
    Earle Holmes
    Earle Holmes' articles

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      AFDA
      AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.
      Read more: AFDA, Teresa Passchier

      Related

      Afda lecturer Abduragman Adams receives Ministerial Award
      AFDAAfda lecturer Abduragman Adams receives Ministerial Award4 Nov 2022
      Afda staff, students and alumni bag 6 Simon Mabhunu Sabela awards
      AFDAAfda staff, students and alumni bag 6 Simon Mabhunu Sabela awards29 Jul 2022
      Afda's Bachelor of Creative Writing degree pens new chapter
      AFDAAfda's Bachelor of Creative Writing degree pens new chapter8 Jul 2022
      Source:
      Netflix invests $1m towards scholarships in Africa20 Jan 2022
      The Afda Graduation Festival 2021 - showcasing young African talent
      AFDAThe Afda Graduation Festival 2021 - showcasing young African talent19 Nov 2021
      Afda, as part of Stadio Holdings, sets to award its postgraduate students with shares in the business
      AFDAAfda, as part of Stadio Holdings, sets to award its postgraduate students with shares in the business18 Nov 2021
      Afda film, The Extraordinary Super-Now, wins three awards at the 2021 Loeries
      AfdaAfda film, The Extraordinary Super-Now, wins three awards at the 2021 Loeries4 Nov 2021
      Afda community play key role in Oscar-winning student film
      AFDAAfda community play key role in Oscar-winning student film4 Nov 2021

      News

      More industry news
      Let's do Biz