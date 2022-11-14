The annual Afda Graduation Festival 2022: Showcasing the future of the Creative Economy

Afda is proud to announce that the annual Afda Graduation Festival showcasing work from our final year undergraduate and postgraduate degree students will kick-off from the 15-27 November 2022.

The festival will be hosted by our four campuses in cinemas, theatres and studio venues in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha.

"The annual Afda Graduation Festival is an important platform for our final year undergraduate and postgraduate students to showcase the final practical outcome of their qualification. This outcome is the culmination of their learning journey at Afda and finding their voice as young creatives. The content the Afda graduates create is culturally relevant and engaging content for their chosen target markets. Many meaningful industry collaborations and connections have resulted from our graduation festival in previous years, creating opportunities for Afda students as well as industry and media stakeholders alike." says Afda CEO, Teresa Passchier.

The festival will showcase over 100 productions and business projects from the respective Afda campuses. These include live action short films, animation films, documentary films, telenovela pilots, theatre plays, live music performance shows and business innovation projects. This year also sees our genesis group of Post Graduate Diploma in Innovation students pitch and showcase their high-tech innovative business projects at the festival.

All the productions and projects are assessed by industry professionals, Afda learning staff members and most importantly, the public. The graduation production constitutes 50% of the complete student assessment for the year. This is a critical aspect of the Afda learning system which encourages students to create market-related and culturally relevant entertainment content.

Afda graduation productions have been hugely successful both locally and abroad on the local and international film festival circuit. These include the film Elalini which won the Best Foreign Student Film Oscar in 2006, Kanye Kanye which won over 20 Best Short Film awards worldwide, and was a finalist for the Oscars and Cannes in 2012. The films Die Windpomp and Hollywood in my Huis were Afda student films which were later developed into feature films. Afda student films have also won eight Safta's in the "Best Student Film" category.

Afda is looking forward to hearing your round of applause from the edge of your seat.

Afda Johannesburg Graduation Festival 2022



Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation - 15 November - On campus



Undergraduate Business Innovation & Entrepreneurship - 18 November - On campus



Undergraduate Live Performance - 19-27 November - Red Roof Theatre on campus



Undergraduate Motion Picture TV - 26 November - On campus



Undergraduate Motion Picture Film - 26 November - Cinema Nouveau Rosebank



Postgraduate Motion Picture - 27 November - Cinema Nouveau Rosebank



Afda Cape Town Graduation Festival 2022



Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation - 15 November - On campus



Undergraduate Business Innovation & Entrepreneurship - 18 November - On campus



Undergraduate & Postgraduate Live Performance - 18-23 November - AFDA Theatre 228 on Lower Main



Undergraduate & Postgraduate Motion Picture Film & TV - 25-27 November - Labia Theatre



Afda Durban Graduation Festival 2022



Undergraduate & Postgraduate Live Performance - 23-24 November - The Playhouse Theatre



Undergraduate & Postgraduate Motion Picture Film & TV - 26 November - Gateway Ster Kinekor



Afda Gqeberha Graduation Festival 2022