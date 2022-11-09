Nedbank Golf Challenge tees off in the metaverse

True to its promise to lead in digital, go beyond banking, discover new marketing platforms and leverage new technology to better serve its customers, Nedbank recently announced its entry to Web3, having procured land in Africarare, Africa's first metaverse. Now the leading financial institution is inviting fans to enjoy all that the virtual world has to offer with the inaugural Nedbank Golf Challenge set to take place in Ubuntuland.

While the physical edition of the world-renowned sports event will be taking place at Sun City from 10-13 November 2022, the virtual edition will also tee off in the Nedbank Metaverse in Ubuntuland on Thursday, 10 November and extend for a full week with entertainment planned from 9am - 8pm (CAT) daily. Fans visiting the space can perfect their swing with lessons from the resident golf pro, enjoy a golf themed treasure hunt, take part in live quizzes or simply kick back and enjoy a drink in the sports bar, while enjoying live entertainment by local artists.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge and the behind-the-scenes thereof, will be live streamed in the space, so golf enthusiasts won’t miss a single putt. Additionally, a documentary chronicling the past 40 years of the popular challenge will be screened in the space. It’s all golfing enthusiasts enjoy and more, and this way, they get to play too!

“We are excited to welcome golfing fans to Ubuntuland for the very first Nedbank Golf Challenge in virtual reality” said Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare. “Not only will this provide a new dimension to this iconic sports event but also provide loads of fun for fans across the world,” he added.

Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse was established to unlock African potential and connect Africa to the global digital economy.

