    Hoorah SA leads the way at the New Generation Awards!

    4 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Hoorah Digital
    At this year's 10th annual installment of The New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards, Hoorah celebrated six statues keeping us on our toes accepting silver and gold to a packed audience attended by some of the industry's top leaders.
    Hoorah SA leads the way at the New Generation Awards!

    At Hoorah we understand people through data, driven results, creativity and innovation and we tell stories with our consumers at the centre of them. Hoorah is here to disrupt the landscape and create innovative, personalised experiences at scale.

    Marco Russolillo, Group ECD at Hoorah explains: “We are extremely happy to be represented amongst the best in the industry for our work in social and digital media. We will continue to innovate and push for creative and digital excellence for our client(s). Hoorah has had a successful year of growth and these awards are a testament for things to come,” concludes Russolillo.

    Most Innovative Gamification Campaign

    SILVER WINNER 2022 Hoorah SA Nestlé

    SA Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency

    GOLD WINNER 2022 Hoorah SA Hi-Tec

    Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency

    SILVER WINNER 2022 Hoorah SA Nestlé

    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency

    GOLD WINNER 2022 Hoorah SA Hi-Tec
    SILVER WINNER 2022 Hoorah SA Bain's

    Best Online PR Campaign

    GOLD WINNER 2022 Hi-Tec Hoorah SA

    About Hoorah SA

    In an increasingly connected world that’s constantly evolving, people don’t just want personalised experiences – they expect them. Which is why as the role of traditional agencies are under threat by clients demanding change, we are here to disrupt the landscape and create innovative, personalised experiences at scale. Because we think it’s time to connect the dots and prepare for the future, now.

    We understand people through data, drive results through creativity and innovation and tell stories with our customers at the centre of them.

    Hoorah Digital
    We digitally transform brands in an ever-changing world. We do this by applying creativity alongside innovative tech & data-led ideas. The result for brands is growth, sales and future certainty.
