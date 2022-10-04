Hoorah SA leads the way at the New Generation Awards!

At this year's 10th annual installment of The New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards, Hoorah celebrated six statues keeping us on our toes accepting silver and gold to a packed audience attended by some of the industry's top leaders.

At Hoorah we understand people through data, driven results, creativity and innovation and we tell stories with our consumers at the centre of them. Hoorah is here to disrupt the landscape and create innovative, personalised experiences at scale.

Marco Russolillo, Group ECD at Hoorah explains: “We are extremely happy to be represented amongst the best in the industry for our work in social and digital media. We will continue to innovate and push for creative and digital excellence for our client(s). Hoorah has had a successful year of growth and these awards are a testament for things to come,” concludes Russolillo.

Most Innovative Gamification Campaign

SILVER WINNER 2022 Hoorah SA Nestlé

SA Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency

GOLD WINNER 2022 Hoorah SA Hi-Tec

Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency

SILVER WINNER 2022 Hoorah SA Nestlé

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency

GOLD WINNER 2022 Hoorah SA Hi-Tec

SILVER WINNER 2022 Hoorah SA Bain's

Best Online PR Campaign

GOLD WINNER 2022 Hi-Tec Hoorah SA

