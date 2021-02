Ebola strikes West Africa again: key questions and lessons from the past

Medical staff check each others protective suits. Photo by SUMY SADURNI/AFP via Getty Images

Key questions

1) How long was the first case sick before they died?

2) What was the source of infection? How did they get infected?

3) What strain of Ebola is being dealt with?

1) How many contacts – meaning people they came into contact with – has the first recognised case generated so far?

2) What is the alert case’s demography? This includes age, ethnicity, occupation and economic activities.

3) What were the person’s movements and how many places did the person visit when they became ill?

Next steps