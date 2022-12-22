Pernod Ricard appoints Havas Media SA as its media agency of record

After a highly competitive local pitch process, Havas Media South Africa stood out to win the media strategy, planning and buying portfolio for Pernod-Ricard South Africa and the South-Central Africa markets. A feat awarded on the back of the agency's Meaningful Brands philosophy that puts the consumer first, believes in data-led insights and driven by a digital mindset that delivers across all media touch points.

“We were looking for a true partner agency that has great insight and experience in the African media landscape, as well as in-depth understanding of the consumer and the evolving trends and behaviours. The Havas team’s strategic thinking and creativity in planning really stood out and we look forward to working with them,” said, Nthabi Motsoeneng (Pernod-Ricard marketing director for the Sub-Saharan African continent)

In recent weeks, the Pernod Ricard group announced that for fiscal 2021/22 they achieved their highest growth in 30 years, an exceptional achievement in a sector that’s faced major challenges in the last two years. With Havas Media SA cited as the fastest growing media agency for three years running, this partnership can only be serendipitous and a true testament to the two businesses’ commitment to delivering a meaningful experience to their consumers.

“Through our Havas Village model, we are committed to bringing the best-in-class tools and talent to find the most effective business solutions for Pernod Ricard brands, and we are proud to be partnering with an organisation that embraces the same philosophy,” said Vineel Agarwal, CEO Havas South Africa & Africa.

Pernod Ricard has some of the most loved brands under their portfolio – Jameson, Absolut, Chivas, Beefeater, The Glenlivet, Martell, GH Mumm to name a few – and is constantly innovating within the category and the wider socio-economic space in the country. Conviviality, hand in hand with responsible drinking, is at the core of the company’s vision and mission globally and in the Sub-Saharan continent.

Havas, ranked in the Top 5 communications groups in the world, believes in creating the best media experience through the use of most meaningful media, and a partnerships approach that allows for long-term and sustainable brand growth.

Both teams are excited to start this journey together.