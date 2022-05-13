Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaGrapevine CommunicationsBroad MediaThe Publicity WorkshopHustle MediaMegaVision MediaOgilvy South AfricaBrandReserveBusiness and Arts South AfricaAfriGISHelmDUKETalkwalkerDMASAPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Mid Video Editor Stellenbosch
  • Junior Verkoopsverteenwoordiger Pretoria
  • Senior Sales Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Junior Sales Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Trade Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Junior Podcast Producer Johannesburg
  • Audio and Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Online Business News Editor - Marketing & Media Cape Town
  • Managing Editor Cape Town
  • Managing Editor Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Another journalist murdered in the line of duty

    13 May 2022
    Despite being clearly identified as Press, Al Jazeera journalist, Shereen Abu Akleh, has been shot dead while reporting in the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday.
    Source: © Sergei Dogadin
    Source: © Sergei Dogadin 123rf

    Abu Akleh was a Palestinian-American journalist who worked as a reporter for the Arabic-language channel Al Jazeera for 25 years and was a household name across the Middle East for her decades of reporting in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

    According to witnesses, Abu Akleh was hit by an Israeli live bullet as she covered an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.


    Article 79 of the Geneva Conventions


    According to Article 79 of the Geneva Conventions, journalists engaged in professional missions in areas of armed conflict are considered civilians. As such, they may not be targeted. They are protected by their civilian status, on the condition that they refrain from any activity that might jeopardize their civilian status and character.

    Source: © Siam Pukkato
    South African journalism under siege

    By 4 May 2022


    The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is deeply saddened and wishes to lodge the strongest possible protest at her death.
    “We note that journalists, acting honestly as the eyes and ears of the public at large, are increasingly being targeted by authoritarian regimes who wish to keep repressive and often murderous actions secret.

    “This is a violation of international law that protects them whether it be in a non-international or an international armed conflict,” says Sanef.

    The Forum adds that it is gravely concerned that this year alone, more than 16 journalists have been killed in regions ranging from Mexico to Ukraine.

    “We also condemn the killing of all the journalists in Ukraine - and we wish to remind all communities around the world that journalists in conflict zones provide the service to the world and their role should be respected,” it says.

    Sanef extends its deepest condolences to Abu Akleh’s family, friends, and all colleagues in the industry around the world.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Media freedom, SANEF, South African National Editors' Forum, press

    Related

    Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 shortlist
    Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 shortlist2 days ago
    Source: © Sowetan Live Stalwart journalist and writer, Phindile Mary Xaba, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, 7 May 2022
    Sanef mourns death of Phindile Xaba, the journalist's journalist9 May 2022
    Source: © Siam Pukkato
    South African journalism under siege4 May 2022
    Source: © rvlsoft What will Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter mean for ‘free speech’ on the platform?
    What will Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter mean for 'free speech' on the platform?29 Apr 2022
    Source: © ocusfocus
    City Press lays charges after cyberbullying of reporter27 Apr 2022
    RIP Thabo Masebe
    RIP Thabo Masebe20 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz