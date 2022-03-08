Dentsu South Africa welcomes back Donald Mokgale

Donald Mokgale

Image Credit: The Afropolitan

Mokgale’s inspiring dentsu career began 12 years ago when he joined Posterscope SA (dentsu SA’s former leading out-of-home and location marketing agency) as a junior planner. Five years later, he was promoted to account director and in 2016, Donald became the development director for Posterscope sub-Saharan Africa (Currently dentsu Location Services) where he launched the specialised out-of-home office in Ghana.A year later, Mokgale relocated to Kenya to manage the OOH business and in 2018 he returned to SA where he was appointed as general manager for Posterscope SA. In 2019, Donald was appointed as managing director of Carat Johannesburg (dentsu's global media agency) where he played an instrumental role in managing and developing Carat's portfolio of clients, brands and the Joburg based team.More recently, in 2020 Mokgale’s ambitious nature led him to the position of CEO of Out There Media Africa, a technology and digital marketing business where he was responsible for scaling the business across Africa. During this time, Mokgale delivered a number of impactful campaigns with a variety of brands and agencies in partnership with some of the continent’s telco giants.Commenting on his new role and his return to dentsu, Mokgale said:With over 15 years media and advertising experience, Mokgale’s role and responsibilities will include building a sustainable new business pipeline for the dentsu SA business as well as driving innovative initiatives and critical projects across the organisation.says Koo Govender, CEO of dentsu South Africa.