Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

xneeloJoe Public UnitedDentsuTopco MediaInnovate DurbanGrey AfricaGagasi FMJust DesignStudent VillageMotsepe AdvertisingSmart MediaOur Salad MixOFM RadioeMediaNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Multimedia Journalist Greyville
  • Video Content Creator Cape Town
  • Senior Influencer Johannesburg
  • Copywriting and Translation Mokopane
  • Cinematographer Pretoria
  • Data Analyst/Social Media Specialist Johannesburg
  • Digital Content Producer Cape Town
  • Copy Editor - Lifestyle Cape Town
  • Broadcast Logger - Afrikaans Language Johannesburg
  • Outdoor Media Sales Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Dentsu South Africa welcomes back Donald Mokgale

    8 Mar 2022
    Issued by: Dentsu
    Dentsu South Africa (SA) is excited to welcome back Donald Mokgale as the business director from 1 March 2022.
    Donald Mokgale<br>Image Credit: The Afropolitan
    Donald Mokgale
    Image Credit: The Afropolitan
    Mokgale’s inspiring dentsu career began 12 years ago when he joined Posterscope SA (dentsu SA’s former leading out-of-home and location marketing agency) as a junior planner. Five years later, he was promoted to account director and in 2016, Donald became the development director for Posterscope sub-Saharan Africa (Currently dentsu Location Services) where he launched the specialised out-of-home office in Ghana.

    A year later, Mokgale relocated to Kenya to manage the OOH business and in 2018 he returned to SA where he was appointed as general manager for Posterscope SA. In 2019, Donald was appointed as managing director of Carat Johannesburg (dentsu's global media agency) where he played an instrumental role in managing and developing Carat's portfolio of clients, brands and the Joburg based team.

    More recently, in 2020 Mokgale’s ambitious nature led him to the position of CEO of Out There Media Africa, a technology and digital marketing business where he was responsible for scaling the business across Africa. During this time, Mokgale delivered a number of impactful campaigns with a variety of brands and agencies in partnership with some of the continent’s telco giants.

    Commenting on his new role and his return to dentsu, Mokgale said: "I am looking so forward to taking this next step in my career. Dentsu is a client-centric business which enables me to strengthen my capabilities and the opportunity to merge my newfound experience with business and technology with my media and marketing expertise to push the boundaries. The future is now.”

    With over 15 years media and advertising experience, Mokgale’s role and responsibilities will include building a sustainable new business pipeline for the dentsu SA business as well as driving innovative initiatives and critical projects across the organisation.

    "Having Donald return to the dentsu SA team to pursue his career with us even further, is truly testament to the culture we have built and the growth opportunities that are shaped within the business. I am ecstatic to be working with Donald again and look so forward to seeing his passion, energy and creativity reach new heights,” says Koo Govender, CEO of dentsu South Africa.

    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
    Read more: Koo Govender, Dentsu, Carat Johannesburg, Donald Mokgale, Dentsu South Africa, dentsu SA

    Related

    Science joins the Lab
    DentsuScience joins the Lab22 Feb 2022
    Lynda Fiebiger takes the lead at FoxP2
    DentsuLynda Fiebiger takes the lead at FoxP27 Feb 2022
    John Brown Media SA welcomes Natalie Wilson as managing director
    DentsuJohn Brown Media SA welcomes Natalie Wilson as managing director25 Jan 2022
    Carat wins gold and silver at Gong Gong Awards
    DentsuCarat wins gold and silver at Gong Gong Awards15 Dec 2021
    iProspect in South Africa named global media partner for luxury group, Kering
    DentsuiProspect in South Africa named global media partner for luxury group, Kering30 Nov 2021
    Global appointment for John Brown SA MD Lani Carstens
    DentsuGlobal appointment for John Brown SA MD Lani Carstens29 Nov 2021
    Dentsu reveals its 2022 media trends
    DentsuDentsu reveals its 2022 media trends19 Nov 2021
    Image supplied
    Luum Awards winners announced9 Nov 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz