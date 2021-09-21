World News Media Congress 2021 goes virtual

The World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) will hold the World News Media Congress as a virtual event from 29 November to 2 December 2021. The 2022 World News Media Congress will be held in Zaragoza, Spain. Taipei - the initially planned venue for this year's Congress - will now host the event in June 2023.
This year’s virtual Congress will include the World Media Leaders Summit, the World Editors Summit, the Golden Pen of Freedom and the Women in News Summit. It is free for Wan-Ifra members. For details and regular updates, please visit the event website. Registration is open here.
The decision to move the Congress online follows consultation with exhibitors, speakers, officials, and our strategic partner UDN (United Daily News Group of Taiwan) in light of the health restrictions applied in the country.
The 2021 Congress is part of a growing offering of virtual business events by Wan-Ifra. Since the beginning of 2021, more than 7,000 professionals have attended Wan-Ifra's conference programme, marking a record audience since the launch of its virtual offering in 2020.
Confirming the plan for future events, Wan-Ifra has announced that the 2022 World News Media Congress will be held in Zaragoza, Spain. The Congress is scheduled from 28 to 30 September 2022 in partnership with Spanish publishing house Henneo. The 2023 Congress will take place in Taipei, Taiwan, in June 2023 with the support of local partner UDN.
For more, go to https://wan-ifra.org/events/virtual-world-news-media-congress-2021/
