What meaningful leadership looks like

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Ogilvy South Africa

Wavemaker

Havas Johannesburg

DMASA

RX Africa

KAYA 959

Topco Media

Innovate Durban

GL events South Africa

North-West University (NWU)

Bluegrass Digital

Business and Arts South Africa

Sprout Performance Partners

Dentsu

HaveYouHeard

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Digital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands
    Digital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands
    First National Bank retains top position with brand value of $2.7bn
    Takealot enters the ranking at No.23 with a brand value of $446m
    South Africans seek value and difference in stretched economy
    New analysis reveals four fundamentals that amplify brand equity     Issued by Kantar
  • The evolution of influencer marketing
    The evolution of influencer marketing
    Over the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape. By Ryan McFadyen
  • #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    Even Africa's biggest fast-food brand, KFC, has not been spared the devastating financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite lost sales, and an uncertain economic trajectory, Akhona Qengqe, chief people officer at KFC Africa, is a firm believer in the resilience and agility of the franchising sector and the promising business innovation that's taking root in the midst of a crisis. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • MetropolitanRepublic are the creatives behind #ILoveEatingRussians
    MetropolitanRepublic are the creatives behind #ILoveEatingRussians
    In August 2021 a story broke that seemed to suggest that South Africans eat Russians. No, not the sausage kind but actual Russian people. Of course, this was not true and it was later revealed that Eskort, in collaboration with their agency partners MetropolitanRepublic and 8909 had successfully pranked the entire country with their elaborate #ILoveEatingRussians integrated campaign.
  • Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    While purpose-led marketing is not a new concept, there is no doubt that today almost every brand understands the need to drive purpose within their business, to create resonance with their brand by giving back to communities and ensuring that they are fit for the future buyers of today and the future. Issued by KFC South Africa
  • First official SA radio and digital music streaming chart platform, Tosac launches
    First official SA radio and digital music streaming chart platform, Tosac launches
    The Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa) has announced the launch of The Official South African Music Charts (Tosac), a radio and digital music streaming chart platform.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

What meaningful leadership looks like

3 Sep 2021
Issued by: Havas Johannesburg
This year Havas Media's Katherine Couzyn made it onto the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2021. The list celebrates the country's most eminent and accomplished professionals under 35, and the accolade follows her recent promotion to deputy managing director of Havas Media South Africa. These two major milestones highlight the agency's focus on young leadership and meaningful contribution to the industry. Managing partner Havas Africa, Vineel Agarwal, states Katherine's industry recognition is a testament to the agencies' commitment to cultivating the young leaders of the tomorrow.
Havas Media's new deputy MD, Katherine Couzyn, is all about youth leadership and consumer-first thinking in a digital world.
Havas Media's new deputy MD, Katherine Couzyn, is all about youth leadership and consumer-first thinking in a digital world.

Katherine credits her success to the formidable and adept team she gets to work with and to the culture at Havas. “My first responsibility is to the people I work with. Effective, meaningful leadership empowers people first and then aligns their strengths to business needs. At all times I want my team to feel they can approach me, debate with me, and challenge my thinking.” This is how she and her team reach their fullest creative potential. “This is how I was supported at Havas and how I support my team. The more capable they are, the more capable I am.”

Most of Katherine’s team members (who call her “Kat”) are young digital-native South Africans, eager to make a mark in a field known for its hyper-accelerated evolution. She encourages her team to grow and actively cultivates a working environment that prioritises a growth mindset. “The most meaningful thing you can do as a leader is to give your people the opportunity to develop, both professionally and as individuals.” She has leaned into the Havas ethos of passing down to others, they must, in turn, pass down themselves. “I know I have succeeded at my job when my team can operate without me.”

Under Katherine’s management, digital media is no longer isolated but forms part of the day-to-day communication of many Havas clients. “There is no separation for the consumer,” she points out matter-of-factly, “it’s only logical that in 2021 agencies should be integrating digital media within key strategic objectives across all communication platforms”. However, she cautions against blindly over-relying on the power of digital, which is too often viewed as a fix-all for a tight budget or seen only as a supporting act for ATL media. "Digital is its own world, with its own rules and unique capabilities. It should have its own seat at the table, not be used as the garnish on another channel’s plate."

Brands all over the world continue to play into the hands of global monopolised digital platforms, without stepping back to consider the value that local publishers bring to the very same consumer. “Digital heavyweights promise greater reach, but if you're trying to cut the clutter and do something that truly benefits and speaks to the consumer, brands cannot solely focus audience reach to achieve their strategic objectives. That's where a great untapped potential for digital in Africa exists: driving meaningful and relevant messaging on beloved local platforms.” But meaningful media implementation continues to elude many industry players, and Katherine emphasises how this undermines the industry at large. “For the consumer, that's like going to a restaurant and ordering the vegetarian option, but getting the beef. It's always disappointing to be served messages you don’t actually care about on a platform you do care about. And it's so, so damaging to both the industry and to creativity. Not to mention, the bottom line!”

Havas Johannesburg
Havas Worldwide Johannesburg thrives on creative business ideas, proudly flipping the conventional advertising agency on its head. Our specialisation is world first, creative communication, that's designed to build meaningful connections between brand and consumers.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz