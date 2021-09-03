Industries

3 Sep 2021
Issued by: DMASA
The DMASA's Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards has been an anticipated event in the marketing landscape for two decades. The extensive list of highly revered judges is what makes an Assegai Award a credible and noteworthy achievement in the industry.
Advertising industry leaders chosen for the 2021 Assegai Awards' judging panel

The DMASA is pleased to announce that the judging panel for the 2021 Assegai Awards has been selected. These individuals have been carefully chosen by the DMASA and have the collective local and international expertise required to judge all work from the marketing sector.

They will continue to recognise the incredible creativity of local designers and to challenge the perception of direct marketing in South Africa at the Assegai Awards this year.

Advertising industry leaders chosen for the 2021 Assegai Awards' judging panel

Over 40 judges will be carefully sifting through the entries over two days. The variety of backgrounds and expertise of the judges on the panel will ensure consistency and balance throughout the selection process. The first stage of judging is set to begin on Tuesday, 21 September 2021. The second stage of judging will take place on Tuesday, 28 September 2021.

Advertising industry leaders chosen for the 2021 Assegai Awards' judging panel

The depth and experience of the panel will ensure that the standards of the Assegai Awards remain a priority while allowing for work to be seriously assessed and appraised.

DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
