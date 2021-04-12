Mediamark, Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio launch #341LiftOff

East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM want to help business owners turn the economic tide by leveraging the biggest digital platforms in South African radio.
Award-winning digital audio and radio sales and solutions company Mediamark, and the two stations today launched #341LiftOff
, a multi-channel, mass-reach campaign offering all businesses three radio spots for the price of one during April, May, June, an offer that will end on 4 July 2021.
“As an immediate platform, radio is the single-best channel for short-term brand awareness to help recover lost revenue. We created this campaign to help businesses achieve immediate ‘lift-off’ and positive bottom-line results,” says Deirdre King, Jacaranda FM managing director. “Our business has been built from the advertising spend of our clients ranging from large multinationals to small local store-owners. We see it as our responsibility to be there for them when times are tough and keep them top of mind in their markets,” adds King.
Businesses in the hospitality, beverage, and entertainment industry were the worst hit as a result of South Africa’s lockdown. Many businesses had to scale down or reposition without adequate infrastructure, some were forced to shut their doors, and some simply remained in limbo due to lockdown restrictions.
And as the country slowly starts to recover, businesses are looking for more value and return on investment in terms of marketing and advertising – without breaking the bank.
“The #341LiftOff campaign is also aimed at boosting small and medium-sized businesses – who are often considered the silver bullet that can help bridge the unemployment gap – currently at 32% according to Statistics SA. In doing so, we are not only helping our community, but our countrymen and SA’s fragile economy,” says Boni Mchunu, East Coast Radio managing director.
to make enquiries or book three radio spots in the same time zone for the price of one spot. The promotion runs on both stations to get the biggest slice of the economically active listener (SEM seven to 10), allowing brands and businesses to reach a bigger share of the national audience.
Jacaranda FM has the majority share of the economically active market (SEM nine to 10) in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and the North West, while East Coast Radio is a leading commercial radio station in KwaZulu-Natal. Together their #341LiftOff offering represents an easy win for businesses that need an immediate and measurable approach in this new trading environment.
Kagiso Media understands its role as a community builder and is well-positioned to add meaningful value and stand by its clients through thick and thin. In April 2020, Kagiso Media and Mediamark, with its #JacaGivesBack and #ECRGivesBack campaign, offered free airtime to help businesses with slashed advertising and marketing budgets and a way of staying top of customers’ minds to help keep business afloat.
Radio’s role is not only providing credible news but also reaching and engaging meaningfully with diverse audiences, and strengthening and mobilising communities for a greater good. For more information and booking enquiries, visit www.341.co.za. About Mediamark
