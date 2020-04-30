Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Newzroom Afrika marks 1-year anniversary with renewed commitment to fearless journalism

Issued by: Newzroom Afrika
Newzroom Afrika celebrates its one-year anniversary on 2 May 2020 at a time when a trusted information service is more important than ever.
Thokozani Nkosi, Newzroom Afrika Co-founder and CEO
Amid a once-in-a-lifetime global health and economic crisis unfolding with breath-taking speed, accurate, balanced and thoughtful news reporting and commentary is a vital service to the public to combat false, sensationalist or outright misleading information, which clouds citizens’ ability to make informed decisions.

Newzroom Afrika made a commitment from the beginning to shun sensation in favour of accuracy, to rather be right, than first with the news and to give the human story pride of place in its reporting.

This brand of fearlessly unbiased journalism has stood Newzroom Afrika in good stead during the coronavirus pandemic, as viewers rely on South Africa’s newest 24-hour television news channel to keep them up to date and equipped with credible information in a time of great anxiety.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the way our news team has responded to Covid-19 – the biggest story of our lifetimes – with courage, total commitment to their craft and unflinching professionalism,” says co-founder and CEO Thokozani Nkosi.

“In one incredibly eventful news year, spanning everything from national elections to the coronavirus pandemic, Newzroom Afrika has cemented its place as the channel of choice for up-to-the minute, authoritative news coverage, delivered with passion by our journalists and respected team of anchors,” says Nkosi.

Thabile Ngwato, Newzroom Afrika Co-founder and CEO
Co-founder and CEO Thabile Ngwato said the team would not be resting on their laurels.

“Our journey from new kid on the block a year ago to where we are now as a trusted and valued presence in the daily lives of our viewers has been earned through the relentless commitment of the entire team,” says Ngwato.

“But we know this is a highly competitive space and we have to maintain our edge or be left behind. We will use the occasion of our one-year anniversary to review our progress and accelerate our strategy to keep growing,” adds Ngwato.

“The one thing that will not change is our absolute commitment to the truth - we will always tackle the issues head-on, with people at the centre of everything we do. Our stories have the power to stir emotions and stimulate debate and we are very conscious of the great responsibility that comes with that,” emphasises Ngwato.

“We have a duty, as our country grapples with the grave threat of Covid-19, to inform, but also to question and help to keep the spirit of our democracy alive during possibly its greatest test to date. We take that duty very seriously and we will honour it.”


About Newzroom Afrika

Newzroom Afrika is a premier South African 24-hour television news channel broadcasting in Southern Africa, East and West Africa. Newzroom Afrika is live on DStv channel 405.

Contact:
Zamahlasela Gabela
HOD: Marketing and communications
Newzroom Afrika
Tel: +27 10 448 4050


Newzroom Afrika's press office

Newzroom Afrika Newzroom Afrika is a premier South African 24-hour TV news channel broadcasting in Southern Africa, East and West Africa
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: television, media, TV news, NewzRoom Afrika

Top stories

[Radio & Podcasts] Lance Rothschild embarks on new radio awards programme

By Jessica Tennant

Huggies new market leader as South Africans embrace growing nappy brand

Issued by Ogilvy South Africa

BREAKING: Associated Media Publishing closes its doors permanently after 38 years
iProspect SA welcomes the appointment of Sadiqah Levy

Issued by Dentsu Aegis Network

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz