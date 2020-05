Clare Trafankowska appointed as managing director of iProspect South Africa

Clare Trafankowska

Former Head of Digital for Dentsu X and Red Star, Clare will be taking over the reins from Jaco Lintvelt who is now heading up Dentsu Data Labs SSA Clare’s roles and responsibilities will include developing the next generation of iProspect’s vision and elevating digital capabilities within the network.– Clare TrafankowskaClare joined the Dentsu Aegis Network on 1 May 2018, since then she has shown immense knowledge, success, growth, leadership and a passion for digital across the board. With over a decade of experience within the advertising and media industry, Clare has developed an insatiable energy for the fast-paced, engaging and highly dynamic media environment. She is fascinated by the ever-evolving world of media and takes great pleasure in the constant challenges posed by the impact that tech regularly has on the world.Clare has an innate sense for people and thrives on the energetic buzz experienced when presenting and pitching. With thought-leadership and educational development (of self and those around her) being vital motivators for her, Clare naturally develops and promotes mentorship opportunities wherever she goes.As a part-time lecturer at AAA in 2018; Clare facilitated the Digital Marketing Strategy NQF 7 course and believes that active contribution in the development of our industry is the only way in which we’ll successfully grow together. Clare is not only a Mentor for the recently launched 2019 Female Foundry initiative but is also an #IamRemarkable facilitator (which is a is a Google initiative empowering women and underrepresented groups to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond, encouraging them to push beyond glass ceilings).Koo Govender, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network South Africa said: