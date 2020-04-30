Clare Trafankowska appointed as managing director of iProspect South Africa

Former Head of Digital for Dentsu X and Red Star, Clare will be taking over the reins from Jaco Lintvelt who is now heading up Dentsu Data Labs SSA.
Clare’s roles and responsibilities will include developing the next generation of iProspect’s vision and elevating digital capabilities within the network.
“Being a performance marketer at heart and coupled with my passion for people, and their development within our industry; I am delighted and more than slightly humbled, to be afforded the opportunity to fuse myself with iProspect’s’ high-performance culture; progressing the business into its ‘Next Level’” – Clare Trafankowska
Clare joined the Dentsu Aegis Network on 1 May 2018, since then she has shown immense knowledge, success, growth, leadership and a passion for digital across the board. With over a decade of experience within the advertising and media industry, Clare has developed an insatiable energy for the fast-paced, engaging and highly dynamic media environment. She is fascinated by the ever-evolving world of media and takes great pleasure in the constant challenges posed by the impact that tech regularly has on the world.
Clare has an innate sense for people and thrives on the energetic buzz experienced when presenting and pitching. With thought-leadership and educational development (of self and those around her) being vital motivators for her, Clare naturally develops and promotes mentorship opportunities wherever she goes.
As a part-time lecturer at AAA in 2018; Clare facilitated the Digital Marketing Strategy NQF 7 course and believes that active contribution in the development of our industry is the only way in which we’ll successfully grow together. Clare is not only a Mentor for the recently launched 2019 Female Foundry initiative but is also an #IamRemarkable facilitator (which is a is a Google initiative empowering women and underrepresented groups to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond, encouraging them to push beyond glass ceilings).
Koo Govender, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network South Africa said: “I am certain that Clare will continue to add immense value to the Dentsu Aegis Network and lead the iProspect team with pride and determination. I am delighted to have her part of my management team and to promote strong female leadership within our organisation. Clare’s appointment is extremely well-deserved, and I wish her nothing but the best in her new role.”
Dentsu Aegis Network helps clients build consumer relationships by communicating their products and brands effectively. Our distinctive and innovative range of products and services include marketing and communications strategies through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, mobile applications, SEO, content creation, brand tracking and marketing analytics.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.