How do healthcare managers lead to succeed?

If you ask experienced healthcare managers what is the most important factor that makes a hospital run successfully, they will mention leadership. It's no wonder research shows that strong leadership qualities are critical to running a great hospital.

Healthcare managers plan, direct, co-ordinate and lead healthcare services in a variety of settings, including entire hospitals, specific departments, medical practices, clinics, and work with funders and other supportive services in the industry.

These professionals play a central role in ensuring quality and safety of care provided, motivating and supporting human resources, advancing healthcare system goals, and being accountable for ethical and legal responsibilities.

The role of healthcare managers is especially important given that this is a high-stakes environment, with rapidly changing regulations, and stringent human and financial resource constraints.

Added to this is the constant need to ensure satisfaction for patients and families, decision-makers, policymakers and employees.

Utilising critical skills and capabilities leads to enhancing organisational effectiveness and overall performance.

Below are our top six critical skills Regent Business School finds necessary for healthcare managers to have:

A strategic and systemic mindset: It is essential to maintain a clear long-term perspective, while having a sound framework for excellent problem-solving in this ever-changing environment fuelled by challenges that need immediate solutions.

Human relational skills: Building trust and maintaining good rapport is crucial for co-ordination and collaboration which results in satisfied patients, and employees with enhanced performance. Empowering and motivating the team builds resilience and reduces resistance to change.

Technical skills and industry insight: Healthcare managers must be knowledgeable of advancements in technology, analytics and various software implementations to keep updated and to adapt to changing environments. Hospital work experience adds value to understanding the multiple nuances specific to the industry.

Passion for the job: Healthcare requires commitment to helping people which is based on enthusiasm and self-motivation to navigate this challenging and demanding landscape with innovation and confidence to drive continuous quality and performance improvements.

Accountability: Healthcare managers must conduct themselves professionally with all stakeholders. This involves honesty and transparency in decision-making, and excellent knowledge of regulatory requirements and policy changes.

Leadership skills: By coupling self-management and personal development with outstanding judgement, attention to detail, critical thinking and creativity in leading the team, healthcare managers are able to ensure that operations run smoothly and contribute positively to improving the health of the broader population.

Equipping yourself

If you are working in the healthcare industry and have a passion for helping people, a Masters qualification in Healthcare Management will enable you to further develop and refine the critical skills required for effective problem-solving, excellent performance and decisive leadership in healthcare.

Regent Business School offers an MBA in Healthcare Management, designed to meet the modern demands that challenge the capabilities of healthcare managers, by addressing these skills and reforms in this dynamic and exciting industry.

This qualification is ideal for healthcare managers who are passionate about improving healthcare service provision.