Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Advertising Media ForumMigrationNew MediaDUKEThirst Bar ServicesJoe PublicVega SchoolArora OnlineFox Networks GroupBroad MediaStudent VillageGrey AfricaAlgoa FMHoorah DigitalNahana Communications GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Paid Media Specialist City of London, Great Britain (UK)
  • Sales Development Representative Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Last chance to get your hands on the new look Assegai Awards trophy for the 2022 season

    15 Sep 2022
    Issued by: DMASA
    The unmissable Assegai Awards are set to become even more unforgettable as the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) unveils its new look Assegai Awards Trophy for the 2022 season and announces that the erstwhile paper certificates of all silver, bronze, and leader award winners will, in 2022, be replaced with trophies.
    Last chance to get your hands on the new look Assegai Awards trophy for the 2022 season

    “Entering integrated and direct marketing’s most anticipated annual awards by the extended and absolutely final entry date of 16 September is the only way for Assegai Award winners to get their hands of the new trophy that replaces the certificates formerly issued to silver, bronze, and leader award category winners," explained David Dickens, DMASA CEO.

    The circle shape of the trophy, added Dickens, symbolises the integrated and direct marketing industry’s overriding focus on 360 degrees return on investment (RoI) for clients, agencies, and other campaign stakeholders.

    “The Assegai Awards are not about big budgets or high production values. Our industry values return, and exceptional campaign results will be showcased and rewarded at the Johannesburg awards evening later in the year,” says Dickens.

    The DMASA’s collaboration this year with the Echo Awards of the US Association of National Advertising (ANA) means that the 2022 incarnation of the Assegais is one that advertisers, marketers and every other industry professional in-between will not want to miss. Please visit www.assegaiawards.co.za for details on how to enter SA’s most anticipated annual IDM awards.

    Entrants are reminded of the important fact that gold Assegai award category winners can also elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award.

    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Read more: Assegai Awards, Direct Marketing Association of SA, David Dickens

    Related

    Final extension for Assegai Awards season 2022
    DMASAFinal extension for Assegai Awards season 20228 Sep 2022
    Evaluating agency credentials: What turns clients' heads
    DMASAEvaluating agency credentials: What turns clients' heads5 Sep 2022
    The Assegais have an extended deadline date
    DMASAThe Assegais have an extended deadline date2 Sep 2022
    Note to self: Don't forget the unforgettable Assegais
    DMASANote to self: Don't forget the unforgettable Assegais31 Aug 2022
    Agency credentials: So much more than swagger
    DMASAAgency credentials: So much more than swagger30 Aug 2022
    IAS Agency Credentials award once again part of the prestigious Assegai Awards for 2022
    DMASAIAS Agency Credentials award once again part of the prestigious Assegai Awards for 202219 Aug 2022
    Impressive total of 56 judges for the Assegai Awards 2022
    DMASAImpressive total of 56 judges for the Assegai Awards 202218 Aug 2022
    Assegai Awards 2022 - Get your entries in
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2022 - Get your entries in17 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz