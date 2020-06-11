Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Cape Town Homemakers Expo now virtual

Issued by: HOMEMAKERS
Homemakers Media Holdings has confirmed that the Cape Town Homemakers Expo, which was to be held from 3-6 September 2020 at the Cape Town Convention Centre (CTICC), has been postponed due to the CTICC being used as a field hospital until the end of September to assist in the treatment of patients during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We have been in discussions with the CTICC during this process and support their decision to help medical facilities and the government during this time,” says Hestelle Robinson, Homemakers Media Holdings COO.

To keep homeowners and home experts connected, Homemakers Expo will be hosting a virtual expo from 1-6 September on the Homemakers Expo website and social media pages. The virtual expo will include an exciting lineup of live video chats, interviews, demonstrations and Facebook page takeovers with home services, home improvement, home appliances and home decor experts.

Visit the Homemakers Expo website here.

HOMEMAKERS has for the past two decades developed a unique bouquet of media opportunities enabling advertisers and exhibitors to communicate to discerning homeowners in the major urban areas of South Africa. Products include South Africa's dominant direct response magazines, HOMEMAKERSfair and RENOVATE. HOMEMAKERS Expo, the original and largest home lifestyle show also forms part of this dynamic company.
