Cape Town Homemakers Expo now virtual

Homemakers Media Holdings has confirmed that the Cape Town Homemakers Expo, which was to be held from 3-6 September 2020 at the Cape Town Convention Centre (CTICC), has been postponed due to the CTICC being used as a field hospital until the end of September to assist in the treatment of patients during the Covid-19 outbreak.
“We have been in discussions with the CTICC during this process and support their decision to help medical facilities and the government during this time,” says Hestelle Robinson, Homemakers Media Holdings COO.
To keep homeowners and home experts connected, Homemakers Expo will be hosting a virtual expo from 1-6 September on the Homemakers Expo website
The virtual expo will include an exciting lineup of live video chats, interviews, demonstrations and Facebook page takeovers with home services, home improvement, home appliances and home decor experts.
