One Show 2020 winners to be announced 17-18 June

The One Club for Creativity has announced that winners for The One Show 2020 will be revealed through special online "The One Show For All" announcements on 17-18 June.

Jury shoutout videos

Also new this year will be The One Show Digital Pencils, available to every member of a creative team identified in credits for winning work. Developed by R/GA New York, the personalised Digital Pencils will be rendered in advance and downloadable in three sizes for immediate sharing on social media. Physical Pencils will also be sent to winners as usual in the coming weeks.



On 18 June at 12:00pm EDT (6pm CAT), The One Show’s prestigious special awards for 2020 will be announced in a pre-recorded streaming video featuring special guest presenters on The One Club social channels and website; details to be announced shortly.



Special awards include The One Show 2020 Best of Show, all Best of Discipline winners, Green Pencil, Penta Pencil, Sustainable Development Pencil and Cultural Driver Pencil. They also include naming of Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, In-House Agency of the Year, Network of the Year, Creative Holding Company of the Year, Production Company of the Year and Client of the Year.



Supporting the global creative community

“We’re highly sensitive to the state of the world, there’s no question the combined impact of the pandemic, economic slowdown and racial injustice makes this a difficult time,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.

As a nonprofit organisation, it’s our mission to support the global creative community, and we believe elevating and recognising the best work in the world is a way to inspire creatives and bring some good news to the industry right now. “The One Show For All” theme reflects the organisation’s quest to rally unity within the creative community as it deals with work furloughs and larger societal issues.



“It’s clearly not a time for celebration as usual, but recognising amazing work is a shared positive experience,” said Swanepoel. “As the industry’s largest global program for celebrating creativity this year, The One Show 2020 can serve as the platform and driver for bringing the industry together.”



Of note is the strength of this year’s winning non-profit and corporate social responsibility entries, which demonstrate the best face of advertising: great work doesn’t just sell products, it’s also able to address important issues and change perceptions, behaviours and lives for the better.



The One Show Archives and Creative Ranking

In early March, The One Club announced the switch from in-person to online judging for The One Show 2020 and ADC 99th Annual Awards. The change allowed jury members from around the world to continue to review entries in safe environments and enabled both awards shows to maintain global integrity and quality to the judging process.



The One Club awards shows each have their distinct focus. The One Show judges focus on creativity of ideas and quality of execution, while ADC Annual Awards juries maintain their historic concentration as the champion for craft, design and innovation.



