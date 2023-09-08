Industries

#RWC2023: Checkers Sixty60's message of support - "We'll bring it home"

8 Sep 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
Springbok fever has overtaken the country, as South Africans across the country put on their green and gold in support of the Boks in France.
#RWC2023: Checkers Sixty60's message of support - &quot;We'll bring it home&quot;

Brands have also jumped on the Springbok bandwagon, swept along by the tide of support. But that does not mean all brands have got it right.

But one that has is Checkers Sixty60’s message of support that features a rendition of Nkosi Skelel’ Afrika.

The message, "We’ll bring it home" features the wives of some of the players. It then switches to exceptional local talent vocalist Yonwaba Qetswana and pianist Luca Human, who start the anthem. They are joined by numerous choirs, conducted by choral conductor Andre van der Merwe.

Doing something meaningful and sincere

“We knew what was coming with everybody advertising during this time, and many brands using players in their advertising, driving service or product through that,” says Louw Le Roux, executive creative director at 99c.

“We wanted to do something completely different, something that would stand out, but that was also more than that. We wanted to do something that people would rally behind, that was meaningful and sincere,” he explains.

They came up with the idea of doing a piece that would inspire, but initially client was a bit sceptical, given that the anthem is sung at every game.

“But what makes this piece different is that it harnesses the power of the anthem to create a unique rendition, one you have not heard before, and client agreed,” explains Le Roux.

The power of 1,000 voices

The agency worked closely with Carien Loubser from Brainwave Productions as director and the power of 1,000 voices was her idea.

“That resonated with us, as it gave a bigness to this whole event,” he says.

She contacted Andre van der Merwe the Stellenbosch University choir master, who is well connected to choirs all over Africa. And then with the help of a talent scout they looked at which choirs they can bring in to do this mass choir.

They found Qetswana through a video online.

Message of inspiration

The agency then asked themselves, how could they connect the message with the rugby itself, without using players and famous people.

The brand is also not an official sponsor, so they had to manoeuvre their way through, for example by not using the word springboks, which other brands pay a lot of money to say.

They invited some of the wives of the players to be part of the message. The message features Aimee Kitshoff, Anlia Etzebeth, Anastacia Mbonambi, Layla Kolbe, Juan-Ri Mostert and Gavanza Nyakane, and their children, asking South Africans to join them in supporting their men in green and gold.

The result is a message of inspiration from the brand, that client loved.

"As a proudly South African business and brand, we are incredibly passionate about delivering to our customers what they need, when they need it - even when that is, in these times, a bit of hope and optimism," says Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation officer for the Shoprite Group.

“The message delivers a united message of support to the Boks,” says Le Roux.

“We know how united the country is behind the Boks and we are proud of that, and our message is for them to bring it home. At the same time the Checkers Sixty60 message is that we will deliver to your home,” explains Marius van Rensburg, chief creative officer of 99c.

He adds that this is a nice play on words that worked together.

Image supplied. CheckersSixty60's new load boxes for the Rugby World Cup: &quot;We'll bring it home”
Image supplied. CheckersSixty60's new load boxes for the Rugby World Cup: "We'll bring it home”

R1 million for eight weeks

The message ties into various promotions that Sixty60 has already started running and will be continuing to do for the duration of the World Cup.

The one promotion sees the brand giving away R8m during the Rugby World Cup. Every week one lucky Checkers Sixty60 shopper will win R1m.

Xtra Savings card holders who spend more than R350 when ordering through the Sixty60 app, will receive a scratch card in their delivery bag with a potentially life-changing unique code.

The weekly grand prize winner will be revealed at half time on SuperSport, during specified Rugby World Cup games. Several instant prizes are also on offer, like Jan Braai basting sauce, Rhodes Braai Relish, and various snacks and supplies.

"Checkers has gone all out to ensure our customers can get into the spirit during this year's Rugby World Cup tournament.

“Whether you show patriotism by wearing a pair of Springbok socks, throwing a braai with your friends, or waving at a Sixty60 bike bearing the South African flag, we want everyone to feel the spirit.

Checkers is behind our boys to bring it home again this year," says Willem Hunlun, chief operating officer of Checkers.

The brand also has new load boxes on the bikes, in a salute to the Springbok rugby jersey and the South African flag, sees each delivery comes wrapped in national pride with the line “We’ll bring it home”.

Credits

Agency: 99c Advertising and Communications
Business unit director: Marek Fine
Copywriter: Kim Stephens
Art director: Dean Cornwell
Broadcast media producer: Melissa Curtis
Production director: Hylton Heather
Executive creative director: Louw Le Roux

Checkers Sixty60 marketing team:
Andrew Louw
Gia Pope
Megan Tiplady
Courtney Hitch
Tania van Wyk
Chiquita Williams
Mandla Phakathi
Landi Visse

Recording/Programming and Production: Juan (Floors) Oosthuizen and Devereaux Oosthuizen @ The Spacebar Recording Studio
String Arrangement: Devereaux Oosthuizen
Choir Arrangement: Andre van der Merwe and Devereaux Oosthuizen
Piano: Devereaux Oosthuizen
Bass Guitar: Juan (Floors) Oosthuizen
Backing Vocals: Margaret Motsage / Thabile Jabu Chirinda / Thokozani TK Nzima / Monde Msutwana Strings: Lizelle Le Roux / Leonie Greyling
Soloist: Yonwaba Qetswana
Pianist: Luca Human
Choirs: Stellenbosch University Choir, Durbanville Laerskoolkoor, Durbanville Hoërskoolkoor, Vivox Voices, Hugenote Laerskoolkoor, Hugenote Hoërskoolkoor, Laerskool Eversdal, koor La Rochelle, girls choir Gene Louw Senior, koor Stellenberg, meisieskoor Voces Cordis, South Africa Youth choir, Tygerberg kinderkoor, Zolani Youth choir
Live Mass Choir Recording: Johan Griesel
Master Choir Recording: Gerhard Roux
Final Mix and Master: Juan (Floors) Oosthuizen @ The Spacebar
Recording Studio Film production: Brainwave Productions
Director: Carien Player
Wives: Gavanza Nyakane / Juanri Mostert / Aimee Kitshoff / Anlia Etzebeth / Anastacia Mbonambi / Layla Kolbe

Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
