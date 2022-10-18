It's Game on for Ogilvy and VW at the LIA

In total, 754 LIA statues and 230 finalists were awarded to 45 countries with the US leading with 254 wins, followed by Germany with 81, the UK with 53 and India with 37 statue winners.
The agency was awarded the Bronze to the local agency for Creativity in the Metaverse - NFTs for Volkswagen South Africa titled Game On. The agency was also a finalist in the Creative use of data - Data-led creativity category for its AB InBev Bride Armourcampaign.
“It’s interesting to see new work in our latest competition – Creativity in the Metaverse. The jury was very thorough and focused on awarding truly creative work. Congratulations to Ogilvy South Africa for impressing the judges,” says Barbara Levy, president of LIA.
This year 21 Grand LIAs were awarded:
To view all the winners and finalists with media and full creative credits, visit LIA. Of The Year Winners will be announced on 8 November.