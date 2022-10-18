Industries

    It's Game on for Ogilvy and VW at the LIA

    18 Oct 2022
    The London International Awards (LIA) has revealed its 2022 winners from across 27 disciplines, which include a bronze for Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town, the only South African agency to be awarded by LIA this year.
    Image supplied. Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town was awarded a bronze by LIA this year
    Image supplied. Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town was awarded a bronze by LIA this year

    In total, 754 LIA statues and 230 finalists were awarded to 45 countries with the US leading with 254 wins, followed by Germany with 81, the UK with 53 and India with 37 statue winners.

    Volkswagen launches NFT brand campaign
    Volkswagen launches NFT brand campaign

    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa 22 Mar 2022

    Impressing the judges

    The agency was awarded the Bronze to the local agency for Creativity in the Metaverse - NFTs for Volkswagen South Africa titled Game On. The agency was also a finalist in the Creative use of data - Data-led creativity category for its AB InBev Bride Armourcampaign.

    “It’s interesting to see new work in our latest competition – Creativity in the Metaverse. The jury was very thorough and focused on awarding truly creative work. Congratulations to Ogilvy South Africa for impressing the judges,” says Barbara Levy, president of LIA.

    Grand LIAs

    This year 21 Grand LIAs were awarded:

    • Howatson+Company, Australia was awarded the Ambient & Activation Grand LIA for Matilda Bay titled Rejected Ales
    • alma DDB, Miami was awarded the Billboard Grand LIA for Pepsi - Better With Pepsi titled Burger King, McDonald's, Wendy's
    • DDB México, México was awarded the Creative Use of Data Grand LIA for Gahr We Capital titled Data Tienda
    • Jung von Matt DONAU, Vienna was awarded the Creativity In PR Grand LIA for Vienna Tourist Board titled Vienna Strips on OnlyFans
    • Ogilvy Honduras, Tegucigalpa was awarded the Creativity In PR Public Service/Social Responsibility Grand LIA for Grupo Estratégico PAE titled Morning After Island
    • L&C New York, New York was awarded the Design Grand LIA for Dole Sunshine Company + Ananas Anam titled Piñatex
    • DDB México, México was awarded the Digital Grand LIA for Gahr We Capital titled Data Tienda
    • L&C New York, New York was awarded the Evolution Grand LIA for Dole Sunshine Company + Ananas Anam titled Piñatex
    • Impact BBDO, Dubai was awarded the Health & Wellness Grand LIA for TENA titled Despair No More
    • Area 23, An IPG Health Company, New York was awarded the Health & Wellness - Craft Grand LIA for Lil Sugar – Master of Disguise Campaign
    • Scholz & Friends, Berlin was awarded the Health & Wellness Public Service/Social Responsibility Grand LIA for Johanniter titled Anti Look – The Life-Saving QR Design
    • Ogilvy India, Mumbai was awarded the Integration Grand LIA for Cadbury Celebrations titled Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad
    • Impact BBDO, Dubai was awarded the Non-Traditional Grand LIA for AnNahar newspaper titled The Elections Edition

    • McCann Stockholm, Stockholm was awarded the Online Film Grand LIA for Swedish Food Federation titled Eat a Swede
    • Area 23, An IPG Health Company, New York was awarded the Pharma & Medical Grand LIA for Eyedar titled Eyedar
    • Area 23, An IPG Health Company, New York was awarded the Pharma & Medical - Craft Grand LIA for Disease Awareness titled The Unwearable Collection Campaign
    • alma DDB, Miami was awarded the Print Grand LIA for Pepsi - Better With Pepsi titled Burger King, McDonald's, Wendy's
    • Virtue Worldwide, New York was awarded the Public Service/Social Responsibility Grand LIA for Polycam x Unesco titled Backup Ukraine
    • FCB Chicago, Chicago was awarded the Radio & Audio Grand LIA for Walmart titled Bedtime Stories
    • L&C New York, New York was awarded the Transformative Business Impact Grand LIA for Dole Sunshine Company + Ananas Anam titled “Piñatex”
    • Ogilvy Group Thailand, Bangkok was awarded the TV/Cinema Grand LIA for Voiz titled The Innocent Eyes, Left and Right, The Battle, Contact Lens

    To view all the winners and finalists with media and full creative credits, visit LIA. Of The Year Winners will be announced on 8 November.

