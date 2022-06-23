New York Festivals International Advertising Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

The New York Festivals International Advertising Awards 2022 shortlist has been announced, with Germany, the US, South Korea, China, and Italy topping the shortlist.
Chosen out of entries submitted from 60 countries, the 2022 Grand Jury, of 400+ industry innovators from 65 countries, determined the shortlist which will be advancing to the next round.
Shortlisted entries will now be judged by the 2022 Executive Jury led by jury president and BCW global chief creative officer, Fede Garcia. The executive jury sessions include the return of a live session in NYC and multiple digital juries all populated with industry leaders.
Winners' results will be announced next month following the completion of all jury sessions.
The New York Festival Advertising Awards will announce 2022’s trophy-winning entries the week of 15 July, 2022.
View the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards shortlist