Cresta Awards sees upturn as pandemic effect recedes

With only a few weeks left until final closing, Cresta Awards for 2021 has surpassed entries for the whole 2019 season.

Lewis Blackwell, CEO of Cresta

Merlee Jayme named jury chair for Cresta Awards 2021 Merlee Jayme, global president of Dentsu McGarrybowen, has been appointed as this year's chair of the Cresta Awards...

The 'global creative benchmark' sees this as evidence, not just of evolution in its own awards but of a wider measure of industry confidence and resilience in many markets.Lewis Blackwell, CEO of Cresta, said, “Last year the global situation meant we had to respond dramatically. The best way to continue with our awards, for the industry's benefit, was to offer free entry. It was the only way of ensuring a level playing field to judge all the work that was still out there. It turned out to be a great competition, despite the terrible pressures brought by the pandemic.”He continued to say that this year they see a different situation and mood in the industry. The virus and its effects are still with us and has had a significant impact on the appetite for festivals and funding awards. Most people are extremely eager to get back to work and invest in the promotion and building of their reputation. “We see that energy coming back into Cresta. What we did last year was clearly appreciated by our long-standing entrants, plus we are seeing many new entrants, and new businesses, keen to show what they can do," said Blackwell.Cresta has returned to paid entry, but has greatly reduced fees for the 2021 competition to ensure the widest possible access to participants around the world.Blackell said, “While some experts predict a strong second half to the year, we know there are tremendous financial pressures on our entrants and we want to help as much as possible with good value fees, along with delivering innovative services for our winners."Cresta was substantially remodelled by new management in 2019, building on a competition that has been a respected standard-bearer for international creative reputations since 1993.Alan Page, president of Cresta, said, "The evolution of Cresta continues and we are delighted at the response to our most recent developments. These include individually tailored coverage in the Cresta Journal for all winners and new categories such as brand transformation and creative effectiveness, as well as enhanced design categories. With the Early Bird deadline coming up on 30 June, we anticipate a busy few days."