Merlee Jayme named jury chair for Cresta Awards 2021

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has confirmed its readiness for Covid-19 vaccination roll-out. "We are well-positioned to commence with the vaccination roll-out aligned to government timelines, and we have prepared our teams to work at full capacity if supply from government is consistent," says CEO Ivan Saltzman.
Construction has officially commenced on the Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha. The first phase is set to be completed and launched on 9 December 2021. The official opening, which marks the second phase's completion, is scheduled for 22 September 2022.
Merlee Jayme, global president of Dentsu McGarrybowen, has been appointed as this year's chair of the Cresta Awards. The Cresta Awards are worldwide awards whose purpose is to acknowledge high standards of creative achievement in the international advertising, digital design and marketing communications industry.
Merlee Jayme, jury chair for Cresta Awards 2021
The much-awarded ‘chairmom’ and chief creative officer of Philippines agency Dentsu, Jayme Syfu, says she cannot wait to see what gets entered in this year’s competition.
Her role includes vision-setting for the jury of 120+ leading creatives from around the world who will judge the competition in August. As chair, she will review the proposed winners, create a special ‘chair award’ and deliver a statement after the winners’ announcement in September.
“A crisis brings out the best in creativity,” she said. “Difficult times have forced us to open up to new possibilities. At Cresta this year, I can’t wait to see these.”
Throughout her career, Jayme has been seen as a pioneer, advancing creative leadership and equality in business, personally breaking the ‘glass ceiling’ in creative management. She consistently advocates for the positive power of creatives in leading change, and does so again in her vision for the Cresta Awards this year.
“The new possibilities in global solutions range from bringing cheer into our homes, to encouraging young people to vote, to supporting Black Lives Matter, to uplifting mental health, to sustainability, all this and more while brilliantly integrating empathy and technology,” commented Jayme.
Alan Page, president of Cresta, said: “We’re delighted that Merlee is able to accept the invitation and take on this key role with our jury. Her principles and drive are very much in line with the aspirations we have around celebrating and advancing creative standards. I’m particularly struck with one statement she gave us about what we need to recognise, and why creativity is so important to society. She said: ‘The true standard of creativity is when brands help humanity and change the world for the better.’ You will be seeing that line again!”
