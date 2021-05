Howard Audio toasts Courvoisier in unique sonic campaign

Howard Audio is proud to share a unique campaign we've recently produced with Workbench for the iconic Courvoisier brand. The campaign fused together music, food, mixology through social influencers to create four different sound experiences, flighted on Metro FM.

Our brief was to take listeners on a musical and sound experience while tasting the cognac, guided by Courvoisier's master ambassador. Each experience featured a different award-winning South African: pianist Nduduzo Makhathini; the head chef at The Marabi Club, Katlego Mlambo; and South Africa's top mixologist George Steven Hunter. These master craftsmen take the listener through a pairing of Courvoisier Cognac with a meal, a cocktail or a piece of music.We recorded the influencers live in-studio, talking us through their pairings in an audio journey packaged for radio and social media. We recorded their live sound effects; the sound of sushi being cut by a knife, recorded though our premium mics in our soundproof studios, is not for the fainthearted! Watching these amazing craftsmen create in-studio was an experience in itself.A huge team effort as always from Howard Audio, with Adam Howard directing the recording sessions; senior engineer Paul Theodorou who final-mixed the experiences; and Belinda Howard who meticulously planned the weeks of recording and mixing.Listen to the food pairing sound experience here: