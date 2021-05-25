Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce the new Super Slider: "Nyathi Rider"

25 May 2021
Issued by: Joe Public United
Michael Knight and Kitt are an '80s duo that every South African knows and loves. But what if Kitt was no longer in America? What if he had a new owner and a new best friend? Chicken Licken®, together with their brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined this classic in a South African context to create a new off-the-wall film: "Nyathi Rider". The seamless connection with Knight Rider introduces South Africans to not just the new Super Slider but a new rider, Michael Nyathi.

Leveraging on the predilection for rewatching old series, the film strikes the perfect balance between then and now. The director, Mfundo Mkhize from Ola Films, was able to evoke nostalgia of the classic TV series while giving it a modern twist. He went as far as to track down Kitt and even put a brand-new spin on the iconic theme song. 


“We are thrilled to share such a great partnership with Chicken Licken who allows us to explore and experiment within the creative space. The film delivers a humorous and well-crafted reboot of the much-loved Knight Rider and the the sleek talking car that helped Michael Knight solve crimes. This brand connection was a no-brainer. Just like how everybody revered Michael’s car, we believe everybody will love the new Chicken Licken Super Slider,” says chief creative officer Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public United. 

They also crave it

It's not hard to imagine extra-terrestrial creatures living amongst us mere mortals thanks to sci-fi being such a popular genre...

Issued by Joe Public United 26 Jan 2021


Chicken Licken’s belief in storytelling through creativity is evident in the films as it pushes brand and product awareness through nostalgia, which aims to elicit the current ‘rewatching phenomenon’. 

Watch it here: 


Credits: 

Brand: Chicken Licken®
Client: Chantal Sombonos van Tonder
Agency: Joe Public
Group Chief Creative Officer: Pepe Marais
Chief Creative Officer: Xolisa Dyeshana
Executive Creative Director: Megan Perks
Creative Director: Claudi Potter
Art Director: Tshepo Mogorosi
Copywriter: Tshepo Tumahole
Creative Business Director: Amber Mackeurtan
Account Manager: Asbo Ofori-Amanfo
Social Media Manager: Karabo Mashele
Agency Producer: Yash Raidu
Media: Suraya Pillay
Production Company: Ola Films
Director: Mfundo Mkhize
Exec Producers:  Olivia Leitch/Brian Critchfield
Director of Photography: Adam Bentel 
Production Art Director: Keenan McAdam
Wardrobe Stylist: Rozanne Whyte
Editor and Company: Saki Bergh/Left Post Production 
VFX Creative Director and On-set Supervisor: Wayne Smith
Lead Compositor: Keno Naidoo
Colourist :Craig Simonetti
Music Company/Composer: Zethu Mashika
Audio/Final Mix : Sergio da Cruz

Joe Public United
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Comment
Anonymous
Oh wow...I'm mesmerized.. where can I view this car..I'm a big knight rider fan
Posted on 25 May 2021 07:59
LikeReplyReport

Read more: Chicken Licken, Joe Public United, Ola Films, TV, advertising

Related

Bizcommunity.comThe One Club offers special SA pricing for all-access to Creative Week 20213 days ago
Nahana Communications GroupFinding inspiration and creativity in a time of crisis: FCB Joburg delivers an insightful session at Ad Week Europe 20213 days ago
ToshibaToshiba TVs available again in South Africa20 May 2021
Newzroom AfrikaNewzroom Afrika shuffles the deck in May programming refresh18 May 2021
AmasaAmasa Media Management in Brand Building online course with Vega School: 1 July-9 September 202118 May 2021
DentsuCreate Mozambique celebrates 25 years of firsts17 May 2021
#Newsmaker: Dan Herman, Joe Public United's new chief digital officer17 May 2021
Joe Public UnitedDan Herman appointed as chief digital officer at Joe Public United12 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz