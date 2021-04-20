Advertising Company news South Africa

Joe Public United Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year at Ciclope Africa Festival

20 Apr 2021
Issued by: Joe Public United
Dedicated to moving images, the Ciclope Africa's annual award show took place on Thursday night, marking another celebratory milestone for Joe Public United, as the agency group took the 'Advertising Agency of the Year' title for the third year running. This came as the crowning achievement at the end of a (virtual) ceremony that saw Joe Public United with industry partner Romance Films being awarded across two categories, together with their client, Chicken Licken®.

Every year, the Ciclope Africa festival showcases the continent’s best in film craft across a broad spectrum of film formats, including commercials, short films and music videos. This year’s show saw the Chicken Licken brand emerge as a regular jury favourite in the categories of ‘Direction (over 90”)’ and ‘Animation’ for the ‘They Also Crave It’ campaign.

The show’s award selections were made after two rounds of online judging, followed by a video conference sitting. The final winners were decided by the top producers and creatives who comprised this year’s panel.

The integrated brand and communications agency is honoured to be recognised amongst some of the top film houses on the continent, viewing this as an affirmation of the success of a conscious drive to focus on excellence in film craft and emotive storytelling for their clients. Part of this drive is to demonstrate to clients the value that producing creative films at an award-winning international standard can contribute to the growth of their brands.

“It is such an incredible honour to be judged as the top agency for the third year in a row. The diversity of the awards we received marks our commitment to delivering excellence across every aspect of the growth of our people, clients, and country. At the same time, we are fortunate to have forged incredible alliances with clients who share our uncompromising belief in great creative work as a driver for proven results,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public Johannesburg.

Awards Table:

CATEGORYTITLEPRODUCTION COMPANYADVERTISING AGENCYCLIENTDIRECTOR
ANIMATIONChicken Licken – They Also Crave ItRomance FilmsJoe Public United Chicken LickenTerence Neale
DIRECTION – OVER 90 SECONDS Chicken Licken – They Also Crave ItRomance FilmsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenTerence Neale


Joe Public United
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Related

The Creative Circle announces Overall Rankings and Annual Award 2020 winners9 Mar 2021
#Newsmaker: Lizanne Peters appointed as business unit director at Joe Public Cape Town25 Feb 2021
Joe Public UnitedCell C, Joe Public - an invitation to 'Change Your World'25 Feb 2021
LoeriesIt is official! 2020 Loeries Official Rankings released2 Feb 2021
Joe Public UnitedJoe Public United welcomes the Cell C account to its stable21 Jan 2021
Joe Public UnitedJoe Public United's Assegai wins end with the Nkosi Award2 Dec 2020
Joe Public UnitedJoe Public named FM AdFocus Large Agency of the Year 202027 Nov 2020
Joe Public UnitedJoe Public United three-peat as Loeries' Agency of the Year plus Regional Agency Group of the Year24 Nov 2020

