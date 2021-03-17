Advertising Company news South Africa

FoxP2 shines at 2020 Creative Circle Ads of the Year ceremony

17 Mar 2021
Issued by: Dentsu
FoxP2, which recently ranked as South Africa's most creative medium-sized agency on the Loeries Official Rankings 2020 for the second year running, shone at another of the continent's prestigious celebrations of African talent - the 2020 Creative Circle Ads of the Year.
At the annual ceremony, which took place last week on Thursday, 4 March, FoxP2 took first place in the print category for 2020 for its work for National Geographic Kids magazine and third place in the out-of-home category for 2020 for the Ster-Kinekor Theatre’s Joker execution.

click to enlarge
click to enlarge

National Geographic Kids Magazine


Ster-Kinekor Theatre’s Joker execution

“It’s been an exciting start to the year for FoxP2,” said creative partner and MD Grant Jacobsen. “We were pleased with our performance on the Loeries Official Rankings for 2020 - not only did we rank as the award show’s most creative medium-sized agency for the second year running, but we also ranked fourtth on the Overall Ranking by Agency in South Africa list, sixth on the Overall Africa and The Middle East list and our client First for Women ranked sixth on the Overall Ranking by Brand list.

“This Creative Circle win is as satisfying. It’s always great to bring home awards from this hard to win award show for our clients, so a first for National Geographic Kids Magazine and a third for Ster-Kinekor Theatres is a great result.”

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
