FoxP2 shines at 2020 Creative Circle Ads of the Year ceremony

National Geographic Kids Magazine



Ster-Kinekor Theatre’s Joker execution

At the annual ceremony, which took place last week on Thursday, 4 March, FoxP2 took first place in the print category for 2020 for its work formagazine and third place in the out-of-home category for 2020 for the Ster-Kinekor Theatre’sexecution.“It’s been an exciting start to the year for FoxP2,” said creative partner and MD Grant Jacobsen. “We were pleased with our performance on the Loeries Official Rankings for 2020 - not only did we rank as the award show’s most creative medium-sized agency for the second year running, but we also ranked fourtth on the Overall Ranking by Agency in South Africa list, sixth on the Overall Africa and The Middle East list and our client First for Women ranked sixth on the Overall Ranking by Brand list.“This Creative Circle win is as satisfying. It’s always great to bring home awards from this hard to win award show for our clients, so a first forMagazine and a third for Ster-Kinekor Theatres is a great result.”