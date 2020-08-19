Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Mediaheads 360 announces new television content integration opportunity

19 Aug 2020
Issued by: MediaHeads 360
One of the biggest TV shows in history is coming to SABC 1 in January 2021, owned and produced by Known Associates Entertainment and in partnership with MediaHeads 360, will present brands exciting content incorporation into the series.

uBettina Wethu is Mzansi's adaptation of the international smash hit show Yo Soy Betty La Fea, also known as Ugly Betty in the USA. The massively popular series holds the Guinness World Record for the most successful telenovela and has been adapted in 19 territories, aired in 180 countries and dubbed into 15 languages. The South African adaptation will have a 100% local flavour, being the first in the world to feature a Black Betty - cast through an interactive web show.

"As a media specialist agency with a proven track record in content integration, MediaHeads 360 is thrilled to offer yet another impactful way for brands to create brand love by entertaining, informing, interacting, engaging and rewarding audiences. Our uBettina Wethu partnership also offers a strong tactical, non-traditional marketing solution for our client-partners," Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360 managing director said.

The series will air on SABC 1 offering unique brand sponsorship opportunities on a high-awareness platform that reaches a wide spread of South African households. With 44% of South Africans watching SABC 1 (in the past week) and 17,5 million viewers 1, the channel offers a mass reach opportunity for brands. "We are thrilled to have partnered with Mediaheads 360 on this project, and to set a record for being the first South African television production largely produced with brand integration," Tshepiso Sello Phiri, KAE director and uBettina Wethu producer said.

Working with Known Associates Entertainment, MediaHeads 360 has drawn on their wealth and knowledge in the field to create and tailor an exciting television content marketing concept - unlocking multi-level reach across multiple touchpoints. "Integrated campaigns have, globally, proven to achieve better results. The relatability of the series paired with the world of brands resonates well with audiences and unlocks more brand value (up to 16% incremental reach on TV). Our focused content approach offers our clients the ability to harness the power of this format," MediaHeads sales director Justin Keats said.

uBettina Wethu is expected to attract audiences of over 6,3 million during the main broadcast time channel, and these integrated solves provide brands the space to craft a story that goes beyond the generic message.

Exclusively available through MediaHeads 360, the tailor-made solutions for each client makes use of product integration, and product placement into the story and digital off shoot short form content for social media. MediaHeads 360's services also include active campaign efficacy measures and post campaign research to gauge the implementation on an ongoing basis as well as deliver key learnings, performance and insights once the campaign has concluded.

"Our cost-efficient campaigns (healthy cost per rating point levels) in line with traditional advertising benchmarks offers the big bang of a sponsorship property and allows brand continuity to be achieved through the line. The uBettina Wethu campaign provides opportunities pre-airing, during the broadcast and post airing," Keats added.

The leading Level 1 BEE media specialist agency's ground-breaking television content marketing concept continues the organisation's constant drive for future-forward solutions for their clients. MediaHeads 360 has had great success with including brand offerings in content, for example the Iketsetse Zenzele radio drama. Now in its eight year, the first-of-its-kind commercial radio drama airs across nine of the SABC's South African language stations and has won a number of awards.

To learn more about what MediaHeads 360's uBettina Wethu integrated campaign can do for you or your clients, contact

1 Source: Establishment Survey 2018/2019

About MediaHeads 360

MediaHeads 360 is a Level 1 BEE media specialist that develops and implements integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Our services are inspired by our 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non-traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, we leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.

We activate by creating holistic, result-driven campaigns within the right environment. We captivate through well-implemented and engaging campaigns with multiple touch points. We amplify and optimise your reach and impact with 360° solutions.

For more information, visit www.mediaheads360.co.za

MediaHeads 360MediaHeads 360 delivers integrated, programming focused and strategic marketing campaigns which include television, radio, content marketing, activations, social media amplification and influencer marketing.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: SABC 1, TV, MediaHeads 360

Related

Fox Networks GroupZola Nene teaches Gordon Ramsay the art of isiZulu cooking in KwaZulu-Natal2 hours ago
PlaymakersLive football audiences return stronger11 Aug 2020
Brand Bonang: From influencer to influential31 Jul 2020
Chris MoerdykCovid-19 boosts trust in traditional mass media21 Jul 2020
Fox Networks GroupNational Geographic announces limited series 'Barkskins' to premiere with back-to-back episodes over 4 weeks beginning Thursday, 13 August20 Jul 2020
MediaHeads 360Mediaheads 360 amplifies literacy for Mandela Month16 Jul 2020
MediaHeads 360Leveraging essential services for essential needs23 Apr 2020
MediaHeads 360MediaHeads 360 celebrates first year18 Feb 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz