Help your business stand out with an explainer video

You know video has higher user engagement than other forms of content. But so does everyone else. Anyone, anywhere, can watch the videos you've posted to your social feeds or on your site. That's great; but just because they can, doesn't mean they will. Your videos need to capture imagination through storytelling and to be slick and well-produced in order to grab attention.





Enter the explainer video. Explainer videos are one of the best mediums your business can use to make an impression. Apart from having compelling visuals, they’re a clear and concise form of video communication.





Watching a quick, well-executed explainer video will take a couple of minutes out of someone’s day; and those minutes will be an enjoyable experience since it was filled with great animation and a well-written script. Reading an article on the same subject will take much longer; and be a lot less entertaining. According to



We’ve been creating explainer videos for years at





We’ll take your elevator pitch for your product or service and help flesh it out into a winning script. Keep in mind that shorter is usually better - people don’t like information overload. According to



We know that’s a lot of pressure to get your key messaging across in such a limited amount of time, but we’ll work together to create a script that communicates what you need it to in a punchy and concise way.





Content-wise, we’ll address your audience’s pain-points, provide them with an incredible solution (your product), briefly describe how it works, then end off with a call to action. It’s a proven winning formula.



The process is simple. Fill in our brief form which guides us on what you want. A script and storyboard will be then created for you to see the flow of the story and develop a look and feel, which will complement the content and tone of the video, keeping in line with your CI. Once the storyboard is approved and we get the green light, the magic starts - animating the video. When the animation is approved, it’s time for the pièce de résistance; post production - sound, voice-over and music.



You’ll be able to embed it on your website, post it on your social feeds, blog or newsletter. If posted on your website, it’ll also benefit your SEO by keeping people on your site for longer. Put it out there as much as possible and you’ll see real results in terms of engagement and ROI.



Once you have your explainer video, you are on your way to communicating clearly and effectively to your desired customers or audiences. Create your explainer video today with us and we’ll help you become business rockstars online.



