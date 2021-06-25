Cannes Lions
Africa's richest square mile's new additionDistrict Media Group started with a single building wrap in the Johannesburg CBD five years ago and, this year, it has launched its first digital site in the heart of the Sandton CBD. The boards set in the heart of Africa's richest square mile are the first of its nationwide roll out. District Media Group
Working from home: What you can claim from taxThe tax season is about to open and, because you've probably spent a big chunk of the last year working from home, there may be potential deductions you could claim when filing your personal return.
BREAKING: The Duke Group launches Nude; an ethnographic, market research agencyThe Duke Group has partnered with Instant Grass founder, Greg Potterton to launch Nude, a dedicated ethnographic, market research agency.
#CannesLions2021: Wunderman Thompson wins the Innovation Grand Prix
Degree Inclusive, a deodorant created by Wunderman Thompson for Unilever's Degree Deodorant brand, has won the Innovation Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity - the only Grand Prix to be awarded in the Innovation Category.
The product is developed to make the deodorant application process accessible to everyone, allowing people with visual impairment and upper limb impairments to move and sweat with confidence. Although 20% of Americans have disabilities, most products and experiences – including deodorants – are still not designed with this community in mind.
A collaboration between Unilever’s Degree Deodorant (also known as Rexona and Sure), Wunderman Thompson and the disabled community, Degree Inclusive was co-developed with a cross discipline team at Wunderman Thompson, led by disabled designer Christina Mallon, Disability consultants Keah Brown, Kiesha Greaves, Lissa Loe, Natalie Trevonne and Argentine Disabled Influencers, alongside international design studio, SOUR.
Equipped with a slew of features including a hook design for one-handed use, it marks the start of an inclusive design revolution across the beauty and personal care industry as other brands take note. Globally, this innovation is a rallying cry to every sector to start making products and experiences for a fairer and more inclusive world.
The team at Wunderman Thompson Argentina - who came up with the original idea of making an inclusive deodorant - also created a powerfully inspiring campaign which demonstrates how an everyday utility product like deodorant can revolutionise movement for two disabled people.
