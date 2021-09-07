Nicole Bessick teaches Lerato Kganyago a style K.O. on the next episode of Skip Style Council

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

icandi CQ

OnPoint PR

Bizcommunity.com

Social Places

ATKASA - Digital Agency

Kriel & Co

Meltwater

The Innovator Trust

Ogilvy South Africa

Wavemaker

Havas Johannesburg

DMASA

RX Africa

KAYA 959

Topco Media

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Tumi Rabanye, 2021 FM AdFocus Jury Chairperson
    Jury members announced for 2021 FM AdFocus Awards
    As is tradition with the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards, this year sees ten new jurors joining second term jury members as they determine this year's award winners.
  • Halo helps Yoco to help small business in SA
    Halo helps Yoco to help small business in SA
    Yoco is championing small business and entrepreneurial underdogs as part of their new brand campaign, led by an emotive commercial - We The Underdog - produced by Johannesburg-based creative agency, Halo.
  • GroupM South Africa supports 100% Black-owned OOH media owners with the Inclusivity Support Program - &quot;INC&quot;
    GroupM South Africa supports 100% Black-owned OOH media owners with the Inclusivity Support Program - "INC"
    GroupM has launched a South Africa-first program to support small 100% Black-owned OOH media owners through upskilling, sharing of knowledge, tools, and research, to help increase their performance as a vendor in this market. This program officially kicks off in August 2021 and will run for an estimated eight months. The aim for this program is to support and upskill 100+ OOH media owners within three years. Issued by GroupM
  • Gallo Music Investments with shareholder Black Coffee closes deal on Content Connect Africa
    Gallo Music Investments with shareholder Black Coffee closes deal on Content Connect Africa
    Following Arena Holdings' acquisition of South Africa's largest and oldest independent label Gallo Record Company (Gallo Music Investments - GMI), is now showing its interest in the future of the African music industry by partnering with Africa's biggest content aggregator, Content Connect Africa (CCA). The 45% equity transaction links Gallo's rich catalogue with CCA's technical capabilities and Pan-African reach to provide a platform for innovation for African Music.
  • Retailer agility inspires hope for shopping mall trade
    Retailer agility inspires hope for shopping mall trade
    Young and driven local retail entrepreneurs, such as Theo Baloyi of Bathu Shoes and Drip Footwear's Lekau Sehoana, are helping to build a positive future for physical retail by successfully growing innovative chains of stores that are finding favour among local shoppers.
  • Social Places and Hellopeter announce exclusive partnership
    Social Places and Hellopeter announce exclusive partnership
    Leading marketing technology agency, Social Places, is proud to announce an exclusive integration and partnership with SA's premier brand feedback platform, HelloPeter. Issued by Social Places
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Nicole Bessick teaches Lerato Kganyago a style K.O. on the next episode of Skip Style Council

7 Sep 2021
Issued by: OnPoint PR
The Skip Style Council heads to the boxing ring for the next session of this exciting visual podcast series packed with tips, hacks, and tricks to elevate your wardrobe.
Titled True Champion, this week’s episode profiles actress and boxing queen Nicole Bessick who tells viewers about how she can juggle being a knockout in the ring and a glamazon in front of the camera. And the actress gives host Lerato Kganyago an impromptu lesson on throwing a stylish punch.

Nicole Bessick teaches Lerato Kganyago a style K.O. on the next episode of Skip Style Council

True Champion marks the latest episode of the enthralling visual and audio series which looks at how the clothes we wear are wrapped up in the story of our lives.

This five-part multi-platform show debuted on Saturday, 3 July and sees multi-award-winning TV presenter, DJ, and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago connect with an eclectic and inspiring group of female pioneers.

Kganyago, who helms Metro FM’s The Midday Link Up with LKG, welcomes each of her inspiring guests to join her for a seat at the table to share their experiences, power lessons and wardrobe dilemmas.

At the heart of the Skip Style Council Podcast series is an appreciation of how every garment you buy or own is an expression of who you are or the person you want to be as you navigate different scenarios in your life.

As a garment care expert, Skip understands that by protecting your clothes, you are preserving your individuality.

Skip Anti-Ageing Detergent with Fibre Care Technology™ protects your clothes against the damage caused by washing and wearing.

And to encourage viewers to keep safe the stories which reflect who they are, Skip has assembled three of the country’s leading style experts - Siya Ndube, Siya Dondolo and Lesego Kgosimolao - to share their hacks, fixes and tips.

This is no ordinary styling crew: Not only do they each have their finger on the pulse on the latest fashion trends, access to the country’s leading designers and the most covetable fashion brands, but this trio are collectively behind some of the most iconic looks we have seen on South Africa’s most famous personalities.

An illuminating feature of the Skip Style Council Podcast sees the style experts tasked with a topical fashion challenge, providing viewers with insights on how to blend the latest trends into their existing wardrobe – and allow their clothes to remain new for longer.

And, in an innovative move that combines the real and virtual worlds, Dondolo, Ndube and Kgosimolao take on the role of Skip Hybrid Stylists, giving viewers the chance to win a one-on-one consultation with one of them in the comfort of their home.

The Skip Style Council Podcast was shot on location at the ultimate emporium of African fashion, Africa Rise in Sandton City, Johannesburg.

A new episode of the Skip Style Council series airs every two weeks with influencers posting every week on the @skipsouthafrica IG page and Skip South Africa YouTube page.

Full details on how you can win a Skip Hybrid Stylist wardrobe makeover and a R3000 voucher from Africa Rise are included in the episode. T&Cs apply.

Skip Podcast episodes links below:







About Skip


Skip washing powder was the first automatic washing powder in South Africa. It was launched in the 1960s – when the first washing machines were introduced in South Africa.

As a garment care expert, consumers have not only come to trust Skip; they also expect Skip to continually offer them the most up-to-date, technologically advanced products on the market to care for their clothes. Skip is a premium brand with a premium offering, delivering cleaning power and specialising in caring for clothes. Skip is the technology expert which prides itself in its ability to help clothes stay new for longer.

Skip with Fibre Care Technology ™ has been formulated to help fight the five signs of clothes ageing*, including:
  • Stubborn stains
  • Yellowing whites
  • Colours fading
  • Bobbles
  • Roughness

*Five benefits based on lab tests on select fabrics. Results may vary.

#NewForLonger
#ThePowerOfCare

OnPoint PR
OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Skip, Lerato Kganyago

News


Show more
Let's do Biz