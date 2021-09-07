Nicole Bessick teaches Lerato Kganyago a style K.O. on the next episode of Skip Style Council

The Skip Style Council heads to the boxing ring for the next session of this exciting visual podcast series packed with tips, hacks, and tricks to elevate your wardrobe.

Titled, this week’s episode profiles actress and boxing queen Nicole Bessick who tells viewers about how she can juggle being a knockout in the ring and a glamazon in front of the camera. And the actress gives host Lerato Kganyago an impromptu lesson on throwing a stylish punch.marks the latest episode of the enthralling visual and audio series which looks at how the clothes we wear are wrapped up in the story of our lives.This five-part multi-platform show debuted on Saturday, 3 July and sees multi-award-winning TV presenter, DJ, and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago connect with an eclectic and inspiring group of female pioneers.Kganyago, who helms Metro FM’s The Midday Link Up with LKG, welcomes each of her inspiring guests to join her for a seat at the table to share their experiences, power lessons and wardrobe dilemmas.At the heart of theseries is an appreciation of how every garment you buy or own is an expression of who you are or the person you want to be as you navigate different scenarios in your life.As a garment care expert,understands that by protecting your clothes, you are preserving your individuality.protects your clothes against the damage caused by washing and wearing.And to encourage viewers to keep safe the stories which reflect who they are,has assembled three of the country’s leading style experts - Siya Ndube, Siya Dondolo and Lesego Kgosimolao - to share their hacks, fixes and tips.This is no ordinary styling crew: Not only do they each have their finger on the pulse on the latest fashion trends, access to the country’s leading designers and the most covetable fashion brands, but this trio are collectively behind some of the most iconic looks we have seen on South Africa’s most famous personalities.An illuminating feature of thesees the style experts tasked with a topical fashion challenge, providing viewers with insights on how to blend the latest trends into their existing wardrobe – and allow their clothes to remain new for longer.And, in an innovative move that combines the real and virtual worlds, Dondolo, Ndube and Kgosimolao take on the role of Skip Hybrid Stylists, giving viewers the chance to win a one-on-one consultation with one of them in the comfort of their home.Thewas shot on location at the ultimate emporium of African fashion, Africa Rise in Sandton City, Johannesburg.A new episode of the Skip Style Council series airs every two weeks with influencers posting every week on the @skipsouthafrica IG page and Skip South Africa YouTube page.Full details on how you can win a Skip Hybrid Stylist wardrobe makeover and a R3000 voucher from Africa Rise are included in the episode. T&Cs apply.Skip washing powder was the first automatic washing powder in South Africa. It was launched in the 1960s – when the first washing machines were introduced in South Africa.As a garment care expert, consumers have not only come to trust Skip; they also expect Skip to continually offer them the most up-to-date, technologically advanced products on the market to care for their clothes. Skip is a premium brand with a premium offering, delivering cleaning power and specialising in caring for clothes. Skip is the technology expert which prides itself in its ability to help clothes stay new for longer.Skip with Fibre Care Technology ™ has been formulated to help fight the five signs of clothes ageing*, including:#NewForLonger#ThePowerOfCare