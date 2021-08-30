Get the most out of your agency relationship. Plan now for a better 2022

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

DMASA

Association for Communication and Advertising

Grey Africa

Tractor Outdoor

Provantage Media Group

Dentsu

IAB South Africa

Everlytic

KAYA 959

Innovate Durban

Mann Made

Our Salad Mix

Kantar

Topco Media

Hook, Line & Sinker

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media Opinion South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest
    Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest
    Samsung South Africa has announced that it has implemented a block function on its TVs that were stolen during the recent civil unrest. TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with valid proof of purchase. The aim of the technology is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in South Africa and beyond its borders.
  • The Young Entrepreneur's Playbook - Using failure as a shortcut to success
    The Young Entrepreneur's Playbook - Using failure as a shortcut to success
    Bring your lowtops or hightops, because Lindile Xoko's playbook will make you run! Issued by Algorithm Hackers Digital
  • Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
    Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
    Ad Stars revealed the 2021 winners from the online awards ceremony which took place on 27 August. There were 619 winners overall, chosen from 1,726 finalists and 54 countries.
  • Source:
    R30bn left on the table: How poor CX is holding online retail back in SA
    South Africa's e-commerce market has grown substantially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but its potential to double by a further 100% to 5,6% of the total retail market is possible if e-tailers fix issues with their online CX, according to findings from the third annual South African Digital Customer Experience Report. CX refers to among other things, etailers' trustworthiness, ease-of-use, security, delivery and after-sales support.
  • Decidophobia* - Holding you back from making fast decisions for your brand?
    Decidophobia* - Holding you back from making fast decisions for your brand?
    Decidophobia* holds you back from making fast decisions. What are the early indicators that can aptly point you to the right direction for growth? These three - accentuated by Covid-19 marketing truths - give us the answer. By Mary Kyriakidi, Issued by Kantar
  • Arçelik brings Beko appliances to SA as it advances African expansion
    Arçelik brings Beko appliances to SA as it advances African expansion
    Turkish multinational consumer durables and electronics manufacturer Arçelik is expanding its portfolio in southern Africa by adding the Beko brand to its local portfolio. Beko is a freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and the number one large home appliances brand in the UK.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Get the most out of your agency relationship. Plan now for a better 2022

30 Aug 2021
Niamh NicLiamBy: Niamh NicLiam
A great working relationship with your agency or digital marketing partner can result in phenomenal revenue growth, while poor relationships can lead to lacklustre delivery and strained dynamics on both sides.
Source:
Source: www.pexels.com

Here's how CMOs can work with their agency partners to drive results, and forge mutually beneficial relationships with motivated teams on both sides.

In the honeymoon period after a pitch is won, teams love the excitement that comes with the new creative challenge and the potential to make an impact, and brands are all too happy to get caught up in the boundless energy that comes with a new relationship.

However, it’s easy to get caught up in the first flush of a new relationship and neglect doing the work required to lay the foundations for the relationship going forward.

Ultimately all agencies want to succeed and deliver great work for their clients, however, a key part of the relationship’s success lies in the practical approach taken by both parties from the outset.

To truly become the partner and trusted advisor that is so often spoken of, agencies need to ask the right questions, they need to be curious and they need to have one eye on the future long-term growth of their clients. In line with this, brands should trust their agencies, sharing not just their marketing goals, but also their broader business strategies and challenges.

This is particularly true in this age of digital where there has been a massive shift in focus and in budget to leverage technology’s capabilities, and where the reliance on digital now extends far beyond the marketing department.
A practical guide to digital marketing transformation
A practical guide to digital marketing transformation

By Johan Walters, Ansa Leighton & Niamh NicLiam 2 Jun 2021


Making the right choice, based on the right criteria


One of the major causes of poor relationships lies in our procurement process. Far too often the traditional race-to-the-bottom way of deciding on procurement immediately places brands at a disadvantage.

In this environment agencies are forced to compromise on the quality of their work as they turn to junior staff in order to deliver on budget. This is a disaster, particularly for digital teams where skills are often underestimated and the appropriate ones never come cheap.

The best way to overcome this is for brands and agencies to agree on what the problem is that they are mutually trying to solve. By re-framing the narrative when appointing the agency and moving the focus away from how cheaply the agency can come in on the scope of work, the chances of success are infinitely higher.
Marketer-agency relationships are lasting longer than before
Marketer-agency relationships are lasting longer than before

3 Aug 2021


In this regard, it is important for the marketing leaders and the procurement department to work closely to ensure they are sympatico in regard to what is required of the agency. They should work together to draw up the brief, and they should also consider the importance of chemistry sessions to assess the potential for real collaboration, or real conflict.

This will go a long way to ensuring the best agency for the job is appointed and give both parties the best chance of success - as well as a good working relationship.

Commit it to writing


At the outset brands and agencies also need to do a few things if they want to lay the foundation for a happy, healthy and successful partnership.

The concept of a partnership charter should be considered, where both parties come together to workshop their shared vision for success, and to then agree and document the practical expectations and requirements needed to achieve this. The idea was first put forward in The Harvard Business Review and has since gained support from both global brands and agencies.

Taking the time to understand how your new partner likes to work at the beginning of a relationship is critical. While there always has to be some compromise, it makes no sense for the brand (or the agency) to issue a diktat on how the working relationship will proceed.

Its success should be based on shared responsibilities, shared data and information, and an agreed way of working, with regular checks and honest conversations to ensure that the partnership and the shared vision for success remains on track.

This charter will set the foundations for a healthy partnership that ensures mutual respect, trust and collaboration, and the creation of an environment where all teams are motivated, passionate and strive to do great work.

Defining the partnership mentality before you enter 2022


As brands begin their planning process for 2022, now is the time for CMOs to reflect on the relationship with their agencies. Given the pressure on marketing budgets as well as on agencies to profitably and successfully deliver on brands' targets, it makes sense that a more considered partnership approach be adopted to ensure that both parties' interests are aired, acknowledged and central to what success looks like

In short, innovative, award winning work can be achieved when teams collaborate and support one another, working in a partnership that benefits everyone.
Niamh NicLiam
Niamh NicLiam's articles

About Niamh NicLiam

Niamh NicLiam, head of business partnerships at Incubeta and IAB agency council member
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: agency relationships, inCubeta, Niamh Nicliam

News


Show more
Let's do Biz