    Where South African companies spend their marketing budgets - 2024 Report

    Issued by Broad Media
    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    The report is based on a survey conducted in May 2024 and provides key insights for marketers.
    Where South African companies spend their marketing budgets - 2024 Report

    Broad Media has released its 2024 Marketing Budget and ROI Report.

    The report is based on a survey conducted in May 2024 and provides key insights into how South African companies run their marketing.

    1,815 respondents took part in the survey, with the report based on the responses from those who work in their company’s marketing department, or are involved in the marketing activities of their company.

    Key topics covered in the report include:

    • How companies determine their marketing budgets.
    • How big their annual marketing budgets are.
    • Which marketing channels companies allocate the most budget towards.
    • Which marketing channels provide the best ROI.

    The 2024 Marketing Budget and ROI Report is free to download and share - and you can download a copy using the link below.

    Click here to download the 2024 Marketing Budget and ROI Report.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

