    Visionet launches at Kruger Mpumalanga International following Airport ads’ media rights extension

    Issued by Provantage
    5 Jun 2024
    5 Jun 2024
    Airport Ads®, part of the Provantage family of companies, has announced the extension of its exclusive airport advertising rights at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) – the gateway to the world’s most iconic game reserve, the Kruger National Park, the Blyde River Canyon, ancient caves and many scenic and heritage attractions.
    Visionet launches at Kruger Mpumalanga International following Airport ads&#x2019; media rights extension

    Airport Ads has held the rights since 2014. The extension - confirmed for five years, with the option for renewal for an additional five years - will incorporate the introduction of a Visionet™ large-format digital Out of Home screen, prominently located within the departing passengers’ check-in area.

    This cutting-edge platform provides not only the speed and quality of digital out-of-home technology but also the opportunity for brands to achieve a high-impact and lasting impression with travellers.

    The KMIA site complements the existing network of10 Visionet sites at airports throughout South Africa. With the introduction of the large-format digital platform and the renewal of media rights, Airport Ads is able to provide continued access, impact and operational stability for brands with a presence at the airport.

    Since opening in 2002, KMIA has served three million passengers, opening the skies to domestic and international travellers. The Airport serves an average of 260,000 passengers annually. However, this number is set to increase as low-cost airlines FlySafair introduces a new flight route from Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) to KMIA, operating three times a week.

    This expansion in air traffic is expected to drive a notable increase in passenger volume through KMIA, presenting advertisers with unparalleled opportunities to reach a diverse audience of high-income consumers and multiple opportunities to connect with this highly captive audience. Local advertisers, such as lodges and tourism-related businesses, are particularly primed to connect in this area.

    According to recent survey results shared by Provantage, 54% of digital ad viewers noticed digital Airport OOH (Out-of-Home) advertising “all” or “most” of the time. 68% of viewers engaged in at least one action after seeing a digital airport ad. 59% of viewers engaged in mobile device actions after seeing a digital Airport ad. Additionally, DOOH drives four times more online activity per ad dollar spent than TV, radio and print.

    Visionet launches at Kruger Mpumalanga International following Airport ads&#x2019; media rights extension

    Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO at Provantage and Head of Airport Ads, says, "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with KMIA and introduce Visionet, a game-changing product that will elevate the airport advertising experience, boosting our network capabilities and enhancing services for passengers and stakeholders.”

    "The Visionet screen will enhance passenger engagement and offer a unique opportunity for local advertisers with scope to extend to national campaigns. We are excited about the alignment with FlySafair and the opportunities it brings to drive additional passenger engagement and revenue growth at KMIA."

    “Airport Ads remains committed to the KMIA market, and we are confident in the region's potential for growth and development. As we leverage our strategic partnerships, we also aim to contribute to this fast-growing destination's economic vitality, “
    says Deliwe.

    By leveraging the Visionet screens strategically placed within various airport environments, local advertisers can effectively target travellers with relevant advertisements, promoting their services and attractions to a diverse audience. This innovative advertising platform presents a win-win opportunity for advertisers seeking to reach potential customers and passengers looking for information and entertainment while at KMIA and other South African airports.

    Cat Nienaber, head of marketing at KMIA adds, “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Airport Ads, as we have always maintained a mutually-beneficial partnership.

    Visionet adds a dynamic new dimension for our stakeholders, adding value not only to passengers but also brands looking to engage with consumers who pass through our terminals.

    The extension is testimony to the fact that we have achieved synergy in our unique corner of the South African landscape, and we hope to see it facilitate even more tourism growth with Airport Ads helping us drive that success.”

    Visit airport-ads.com to learn more about how brands can maximise the many advertising opportunities available at KMIA or to inquire about the additional solutions Airport Ads can offer brands.

    Provantage
    Next
