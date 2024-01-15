Transcending parasocial relationships with OMNi-Engage

Customers don’t want to interact with celebrity brands but with brands that see them.

Motherland OMNi is thrilled to unveil OMNi-Engage, a groundbreaking solution transcending parasocial dynamics between brands and customers. OMNi-Engage is set to redefine how brands connect with their audience.

Traditional marketing often involves brands dictating the narrative to passive audiences. OMNi-Engage flips the script, placing brands in dynamic conversations with customers on X, formerly known as Twitter, the unrivalled platform for establishing genuine relationships. Seth Godin, once said, "It’s more productive to offer directions to someone who has already decided to go on the journey."

Drawing on extensive academic research and decades of experience, we recognise the evolution of parasocial interaction from television to social media. Social Response Theory underscores users' ability to engage parasocially through platforms like X. Consumers expect brands to be receptive on social media, and OMNi-Engage empowers brands to meet these expectations.

Brand communities play a pivotal role in building customer loyalty. OMNi-Engage creates valuable social communities, providing relevant information and forging strong consumer-brand relationships. As brands navigate the challenges of customer frustration and churn, OMNi-Engage becomes the proactive solution, preventing negative interactions that could lead to abandonment.

"Our approach is simple but powerful: customers crave a two-way conversation, and OMNi-Engage facilitates just that," says Kalyn Fagan, the experience manager at Motherland OMNi. "In an era of information transparency, brands must be proactive in engaging customers authentically. OMNi-Engage is not just a solution; it's a philosophy that amplifies connections beyond transactions."

OMNi-Engage empowers brands to drive conversations, be proactive in customer interaction, and build community connections. In a world where educated consumers seek meaningful interactions, Motherland OMNi's proactive marketing solution is set to redefine the customer-brand relationship.

For more information, please visit www.motherlandomni.co.za or contact Brand Experience at az.oc.inmodnalrehtom@olleh or call 010 006 2357.

Visit our website.

Thank you for your continued support and trust in Motherland OMNi. We look forward to embarking on this extraordinary journey with you.