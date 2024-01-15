Future of sustainability conference to spotlight corporate giants committed to positive change

Topco Media, a leading B2B media, digital and events company, is set to host the 2024 sustainability conference, focusing on successful, sustainable principles, practices, funding and ESG. The event, scheduled for March 19-20, 2024, in Johannesburg, aims to connect, celebrate and profile sustainable, ethical, and green companies to a local and global audience of global sustainability experts.

In a bold move towards greening economies and promoting sustainable practices, the conference will underscore the three pillars of sustainability: environment, social, and governance.

Topco Media is proud to announce Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) as a platinum partner for the Future of Sustainability Conference. CCBSA's commitment to sustainability aligns seamlessly with the conference's core objectives. Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, emphasises the significance of this collaboration, stating that, "Through this conference, participants will be learning how to implement world-class sustainability practices, be guided by future-thinking leaders, and collaborate with like-minded industry experts."

Commenting on why CCBSA decided to partner with Topco Media, CCBSA Head of Communication and Reputation, Motshidisi Mokwena, said, “For CCBSA, profitability is important, but not at any cost. People matter. Our planet matters. We do business the right way by following our values and partnering for solutions that benefit us all. Our strategic sustainability focus areas are ambitious, but we believe that we have put in place robust plans to ensure we realise our vision of a sustainable future that will benefit future generations”.

Ralf Fletcher further states, "CCBSA is a prime example of a company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and society. Their involvement as a platinum partner is a testament to their commitment to the principles of sustainability."

The Future of Sustainability Conference provides a platform for companies like CCBSA to showcase their commitment to positive change, inspiring others to look at how they can have a positive impact on society by implementing relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through the support of influential sponsors and partners, the conference aims to drive actionable strategies towards a more sustainable future. Join the conversation and secure your spot by purchasing a ticket here.

More about CCBSA’s Sustainability Initiatives

Environmental Policies and Achievements - CCBSA's key sustainability areas include waste management, water stewardship, consumer well-being, local sourcing, economic inclusion of women and youth, and climate change. In line with the Coca-Cola Company’s World Without Waste Vision 2023, CCBSA has set ambitious goals, including making all packaging 100% recyclable by 2025, achieving 50% recycled content in packaging by 2025, and making 25% of packaging reusable by 2030.

Environmental and Social Impact on Surrounding Communities - CCBSA's Water Stewardship Strategy 2030 focuses on ensuring universal and equitable access to affordable drinking water for all, with a special emphasis on the vulnerable girl child and women in rural areas. Initiatives like Coke Ville, an off-grid, solar-powered groundwater harvesting and treatment programme, have provided millions of litres of water to communities across South Africa and the company has set clear targets to reduce the amount of water used per litre of product produced and water used in our entire operations.

Regarding economic inclusion , CCBSA believes its pillars that look at employability, education, and entrepreneurship will enable young people and women to become productive members of society. The company has been running programmes like 'Bizniz in a Box', the company's bursary programme, and Study Buddy Fund which supports youth from previously disadvantaged backgrounds to access higher education and has developed campaigns primarily aimed at targeting young people into CCBSA. CCBSA's dedication to supporting black-owned small businesses is reflected in the R20 million-a-year Khulanathi Fund, launched to support suppliers and SMEs in accessing finance to deliver on existing or new contracts and promote their growth and sustainability.

Local Sourcing and Supplier Development is part of CCBSA's efforts to integrate black-owned and black women-owned businesses in its value chain and is actively driving its preferential procurement plan, ensuring procurement spend is allocated to black-owned companies.

