Future of sustainability conference to spotlight corporate giants committed to positive change

In a bold move towards greening economies and promoting sustainable practices, the conference will underscore the three pillars of sustainability: environment, social, and governance.
Topco Media is proud to announce Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) as a platinum partner for the Future of Sustainability Conference. CCBSA's commitment to sustainability aligns seamlessly with the conference's core objectives. Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, emphasises the significance of this collaboration, stating that, "Through this conference, participants will be learning how to implement world-class sustainability practices, be guided by future-thinking leaders, and collaborate with like-minded industry experts."
Commenting on why CCBSA decided to partner with Topco Media, CCBSA Head of Communication and Reputation, Motshidisi Mokwena, said, “For CCBSA, profitability is important, but not at any cost. People matter. Our planet matters. We do business the right way by following our values and partnering for solutions that benefit us all. Our strategic sustainability focus areas are ambitious, but we believe that we have put in place robust plans to ensure we realise our vision of a sustainable future that will benefit future generations”.
Ralf Fletcher further states, "CCBSA is a prime example of a company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and society. Their involvement as a platinum partner is a testament to their commitment to the principles of sustainability."
The Future of Sustainability Conference provides a platform for companies like CCBSA to showcase their commitment to positive change, inspiring others to look at how they can have a positive impact on society by implementing relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through the support of influential sponsors and partners, the conference aims to drive actionable strategies towards a more sustainable future. Join the conversation and secure your spot by purchasing a ticket here.
CCBSA's dedication to supporting black-owned small businesses is reflected in the R20 million-a-year Khulanathi Fund, launched to support suppliers and SMEs in accessing finance to deliver on existing or new contracts and promote their growth and sustainability.