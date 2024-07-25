Top EVOOs compete for honours at SA Olive Awards

The 19th annual SA Olive Awards will take place at Franschhoek Cellar on 10 September 2024. The event honours South Africa’s top Extra Virgin Olive Oils (EVOOs), with expert judges blind-tasting entries to assess quality and flavour.

The awards are crucial in recognising excellence and dedication in the local olive oil industry.

Judging will occur from 19 to 24 August 2024 at Klein Joostenberg, near Stellenbosch. A panel of six EVOO experts, including an international judge, will assess the entries. Top gold medal winners will attend an additional judging round for the Absa Top 10 Awards, scheduled for October 2024.

Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive, shares her excitement: “Our producers have had a tough year, facing low yields, supply challenges, and loadshedding. Despite these hurdles, they have never compromised on quality and their commitment to consumers. We fully expect to see more high-quality EVOOs at this year’s awards – ones that could potentially win international accolades as well.”

