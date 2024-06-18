Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAfricaScope/GeoScopeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    Prince Mashele Returns and Gives us Insights into the New Government Structure!

    Prince Mashele Returns and Gives us Insights into the New Government Structure!

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Top 5 most sold used cars in May 2024

    18 Jun 2024
    18 Jun 2024
    The used car market was also affected by election jitters in May, according to AutoTrader used car sales data from 1 May - 31 May 2024. The sector contracted by -3% and by -10.5% year-on-year. The new car market suffered similar declines.
    Ford Ranger Tremor
    Ford Ranger Tremor

    In total 27,729 used cars were sold in May, which is 996 units less than the previous year. The value of the used cars sold amounted to R11,2m, which is a decline of -10.5% year-on-year.

    However, in May AutoTrader data shows the average car price dropped by 0.3% to R406,661… and that was for a one-year younger - 2019 - model.

    The most-sold car brands remained unchanged in the used car market. Toyota moved 4,700 units staying on track as the best seller ahead of Volkswagen and Ford; the Ford Ranger continued to top the best-selling model table; and the VW Polo Vivo 1.4l remained the top-selling variant.

    In the model stakes, the Toyota Hilux continued to lose ground against the Ford Ranger, with monthly sales contracting by -15% to 1,271 units versus the Ranger’s 7% increase to 1,612 units. Meanwhile, the VW Polo with 1,203 sales is nipping on the Hilux’s heels.

    While the drop in sales is indicative of a market that is coming under pressure, one must be cognizant of consumer uncertainty surrounding the elections, which impacted May car sales - George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO

    Despite being the oldest in the line-up with an average age of eight years, the premium sedan Mercedes-Benz C-Class grew used car sales by 16%. Models with some 101,704km mileage sold for R399,570 on average. Three-year-old Suzuki Swift models, the youngest in the model ranking, sold for an average price of R189,595.

    Still, with model sales, the Nissan NP200 half-tonne bakkie made a comeback in May selling 389 units with a month-on-month increase of 11% to oust the Ford EcoSport and earn it the ninth spot in the ranking.

    “With elections now behind us, the coming months will hopefully bring added impetus to vehicle sales and provide a clearer picture of the general health of the car market,” adds Mienie.

    Ranked by most sold

    1. Ford Ranger - 1,612
    2. Toyota Hilux - 1,271
    3. Volkswagen Polo - 1,203
    4. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 915
    5. Toyota Fortuner - 684

    Read more: George Mienie, used car market
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Illegal used car imports: Costing the country and consumer dearly
    AutoTraderIllegal used car imports: Costing the country and consumer dearly
    28 May 2024
    AutoTrader Convention inspires dealers to see things differently
    AutoTraderAutoTrader Convention inspires dealers to see things differently
    23 May 2024
    Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaCharting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    #BizTrends2024: This is what the future holds for SA&#x2019;s automotive sector
    #BizTrends2024: This is what the future holds for SA’s automotive sector
     29 Jan 2024
    AutoTrader joins global conversation on emissions reduction
    AutoTraderAutoTrader joins global conversation on emissions reduction
    20 Dec 2023
    Do EVs make sense in SA?
    AutoTraderDo EVs make sense in SA?
    14 Dec 2023
    Ford Ranger production line at the Silverton assembly plant. Source: Quickpic
    Increased cost-of-living is erasing vehicle sales recovery
     16 Oct 2023
    AutoTrader partners with 2023 FIA World Rallycross
    AutoTraderAutoTrader partners with 2023 FIA World Rallycross
    13 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz