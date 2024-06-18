Top 5 most sold used cars in May 2024

Ford Ranger Tremor

In total 27,729 used cars were sold in May, which is 996 units less than the previous year. The value of the used cars sold amounted to R11,2m, which is a decline of -10.5% year-on-year.

However, in May AutoTrader data shows the average car price dropped by 0.3% to R406,661… and that was for a one-year younger - 2019 - model.

The most-sold car brands remained unchanged in the used car market. Toyota moved 4,700 units staying on track as the best seller ahead of Volkswagen and Ford; the Ford Ranger continued to top the best-selling model table; and the VW Polo Vivo 1.4l remained the top-selling variant.

In the model stakes, the Toyota Hilux continued to lose ground against the Ford Ranger, with monthly sales contracting by -15% to 1,271 units versus the Ranger’s 7% increase to 1,612 units. Meanwhile, the VW Polo with 1,203 sales is nipping on the Hilux’s heels.

While the drop in sales is indicative of a market that is coming under pressure, one must be cognizant of consumer uncertainty surrounding the elections, which impacted May car sales - George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO

Despite being the oldest in the line-up with an average age of eight years, the premium sedan Mercedes-Benz C-Class grew used car sales by 16%. Models with some 101,704km mileage sold for R399,570 on average. Three-year-old Suzuki Swift models, the youngest in the model ranking, sold for an average price of R189,595.

Still, with model sales, the Nissan NP200 half-tonne bakkie made a comeback in May selling 389 units with a month-on-month increase of 11% to oust the Ford EcoSport and earn it the ninth spot in the ranking.

“With elections now behind us, the coming months will hopefully bring added impetus to vehicle sales and provide a clearer picture of the general health of the car market,” adds Mienie.

Ranked by most sold