Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Innovator TrustDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

SMEs Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    The vital role of strategic structuring in startup success

    By Bruce Dickinson
    23 May 2024
    23 May 2024
    In the dynamic realm of startups, especially those pioneering new frontiers, the thrill of innovation and market disruption frequently takes the spotlight.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    However, amidst this buzz, it's crucial for startups to prioritise their foundational business structures from the outset.

    Working with entrepreneurs for over 25 years, it's clear that that meticulous initial structuring is a key linchpin for long-term success.

    The importance of early structuring

    Startups must treat their initial structuring with the same priority as their product development and market entry strategies.

    This involves more than just legal compliance; it involves strategic foresight.

    The initial setup determines not only how a business can scale but also its attractiveness to potential investors and its capacity to efficiently manage regulatory, tax, and exit dynamics.

    Attracting investors with robust structures

    Investors are attracted to startups that demonstrate foresight in their business structures.

    This includes proper incorporation, clear ownership rights, intelligent equity allocation, intellectual property (IP) protection, exchange control planning, and shareholder agreements that protect not just the founders but also the future stakeholders.

    Moreover, having an eye on exit strategies and offshore fundraising from the beginning—a trait often overlooked by burgeoning entrepreneurs—can significantly increase a startup's appeal.

    It assures investors that the business is designed for not only growth but also profitability and eventual exit, whether through acquisition or public offering.

    Regulatory and tax considerations

    Startups operating across borders, or those in heavily regulated sectors, must be particularly astute about their structural decisions.

    Proper structuring takes into account potential regulatory hurdles and optimises for commercial efficiency.

    Having due regard to IP and exchange control hurdles, double taxation agreements and understanding investment promotion and protection opportunities can prevent costly due diligence red flags during fundraising, tax implications, compliance issues, enhance value and simplify exits.

    Structuring for scalability and exit

    A well-thought-out corporate structure is not merely about handling current business needs but also about anticipating future changes as the company scales.

    This involves understanding and implementing the right kind of share classes, equity incentives for employees (such as share options), and provisions in shareholder arrangements that allow for future fundraising rounds without diluting too much control from the original founders.

    Moreover, considering exit strategies early on helps in aligning the business towards outcomes that are lucrative not just for the founders but also for the investors.

    Whether it’s a buyout, an acquisition, or a public listing, having these pathways carved out early can immensely streamline the process when the opportunity arises.

    Commerciality and practicality

    The legal team is part of a strategic growth engine.

    It is important to ensure that your agreements with suppliers and customers not only mitigate risk, but also actively support your revenue generation, product-led growth, and customer success strategies.

    We recommend establishing a lean, efficient legal function that leverages technology and smart resourcing to maximise tight startup budgets.

    The legal function should also be data-led and due diligence building investor confidence through transparency and proactive strategic insights on the risk issues that matter most.

    Conclusion

    For startups, robust initial structuring is not a bureaucratic hurdle but a strategic advantage. It lays the groundwork for smooth operations, effective scaling, value creation and successful exits, underscoring the value of getting it right from the start.

    In the entrepreneurial journey, as in architecture, the strength of the foundation is critical to the longevity of the structure.

    Startups that invest time and resources in their initial setup not only safeguard their assets but also enhance their trajectory towards success.

    NextOptions

    About Bruce Dickinson

    Partner from Webber Wentzel.

    Related

    Image source: Chayanit Chankhong –
    Sectoral emission targets: What it means for business
     13 May 2024
    Image source: Monstera from
    Zero tolerance for racial misconduct in the workplace
     15 Apr 2024
    Image source: Andriy Popov –
    BCEA protection band expands as earnings threshold increases
     6 Mar 2024
    Natasha Pather, Partner at Webber Wentzel
    Beyond green: Sustainable finance vs. green loans - part 1
     4 Mar 2024
    Image source: Pavel Danilyuk from
    Unfair dismissal based on age: Labour Court's landmark ruling
     26 Feb 2024
    Joon Chong, Partner from Webber Wentzel
    Unitrans tax deduction appeal dismissed: What went wrong?
     19 Feb 2024
    Image source: peopleimages12 –
    Strike misconduct - you don't have to be violent to get fired
     12 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Navigating tomorrow - trends shaping corporate legal in Africa
    #BizTrends2024: Navigating tomorrow - trends shaping corporate legal in Africa
     10 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz