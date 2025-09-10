The implications for brands of the social media ban for teenagers in Australia

Source: © 123rf 123rf Mariangela Caineri Zenati, marketing manager at social media management platform Loomly examines the implications of the controversial social media ban for teenagers in Australia

She maintains that this legislation, which enforces age verification for social media use, could have far-reaching implications, particularly if similar measures gain traction internationally.

“The potential impact extends beyond mere accessibility, raising important questions about how businesses can engage with their audiences and the ethical landscape of marketing.”

Access to critical audience segment

The proposed ban could strip some businesses of access to a critical segment of their audience.

“For brands that rely heavily on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, the loss of this vital market could prove detrimental,” she states.

She adds that marketers may find themselves facing a demographic void, forcing them to reconsider their engagement strategies and explore new avenues of outreach.

Gambling-style restrictions

Compounding this challenge is the looming possibility of gambling-style restrictions on advertising aimed at those under 25.

“While such regulations have not yet been formally proposed, industry experts and policymakers are increasingly considering stricter guidelines to protect younger consumers from potentially predatory marketing tactics,” says Zenati.

Just as the gambling sector faces stringent regulations to shield minors from harmful influences, similar measures could soon be applied to social media marketing as a whole.

“This shift is driven by a growing recognition that younger audiences are particularly susceptible to the negative impacts of misleading or excessive advertising.”

Stringent regulations

She believes that, should such restrictions materialise, businesses may find themselves navigating a landscape defined by stringent regulations.

“Advertising for products could come under scrutiny, mirroring the existing regulations that govern the alcohol, gaming and fast food sectors as well as the gambling industry.”

Brand,s she adds, would need to adopt more responsible marketing strategies that prioritise consumer welfare over profit, fundamentally recalibrating how they interact with younger demographics.”

Ethical marketing

However, even if the ban does not come into effect, the conversation around ethical marketing practices may still prompt a shift in business strategies.

“Companies might proactively adopt responsible advertising measures in anticipation of potential regulations; embracing ethical marketing before it is enforced could go a long way toward fostering trust and loyalty among younger consumers who are increasingly discerning about the values of the companies they support,” she maintains.

Responsible marketing practices

The implications of such a shift would be significant for marketing teams.

“Companies might need to diversify their advertising channels, investing in traditional methods like email campaigns and community engagement while exploring new digital platforms that can effectively reach their target audiences without falling foul of emerging regulations.”

This shift, says Zenati, could prompt a reevaluation of how brands position themselves, focusing on ethical marketing practices that resonate with a more conscientious consumer base.

“As the conversation around social media regulation evolves, businesses have a unique opportunity to engage in discussions about responsible marketing practices.”

Through advocating for ethical advertising and prioritising consumer welfare, brands can position themselves as leaders in a changing environment.

“This proactive approach not only builds goodwill but also strengthens brand loyalty among increasingly conscientious consumers,” she adds.

Beyond Australian borders

If Australia’s proposed ban extends beyond its shores, the ripple effects on marketing strategies will be significant.

“Companies that do not anticipate these shifts may find themselves struggling to adapt in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“However, those that embrace these challenges and innovate accordingly can turn potential setbacks into opportunities, paving the way for a more responsible and inclusive approach to marketing.

She ends by saying, “As the narrative around youth engagement evolves, businesses must remain agile, ready to navigate the uncharted waters ahead.”