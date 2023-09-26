Telemedicine can expand universal access to care and improve patient experience, by Medshield

Telemedicine is revolutionising healthcare worldwide, and South Africa is no exception. Telemedicine refers to the use of telecommunication technology to provide medical services remotely through virtual consultations, remote monitoring of patients, and digital transmission of medical information.

Innovations like Medshield's SmartCare telemedicine ecosystem that provides medical scheme benefits for virtual telemedicine consultations have helped pave the way for telemedicine in South Africa. In addition, telemedicine has helped lighten the load of health professionals and improved patient care. As technology continues to evolve, the potential for telemedicine to expand universal access to care and improve patient experience in South Africa is immense.

Several benefits and challenges

The benefits of telemedicine are numerous and can significantly impact healthcare delivery in South Africa.

Telemedicine offers a significant advantage in reaching underserved and remote populations and can bridge the gap by allowing patients to consult with doctors without lengthy, costly journeys to urban centres. It also improves patient experience by offering flexible access to healthcare services.

Patients can schedule virtual appointments, reducing waiting times and allowing them to manage chronic conditions more effectively. Ultimately, it has the potential to significantly reduce healthcare costs for patients and providers by minimising the need for physical infrastructure and reducing hospital readmissions through better disease management.

Medshield's SmartCare offering uses long-term partnerships with clinics and pharmacies to bring quality healthcare to its members in a convenient manner. As part of the medical aid benefits, members can visit a registered nurse in a convenient pharmacy clinic. The nurse will do an initial assessment based on the patient's needs, and if necessary, the nurse will call a GP for a virtual consultation and provide a script which members can fulfil at the pharmacy – truly a one-stop shop.

Medshield allows members to access healthcare services through in-person, telephone, and virtual consultation benefits, which are accessible through a link on the Scheme's website.

Another innovation is Medshield's Hospital-at-Home service, delivered by Quro Medical, which offers safe alternatives to hospitals as the centres of patient care and management. It allows members to recuperate at home instead of a general hospital ward for a specified period without compromising the quality of care.

The Quro Medical clinical team schedules regular home visits, daily or more frequently, to deliver the treatment and care required. For more information, please call Hospital Benefit Management on 086 000 2121.

Telemedicine restores trust in healthcare – as seen during the pandemic, when virtual consultations reduced the chance of infection. When health professionals use telemedicine and digital relationships, they can still provide personalised care and treat people who might not have been able to access the care otherwise.

Still, several challenges must be addressed to fully realise its potential in South Africa.

Telemedicine adoption in South Africa faces challenges due to poor internet connectivity in rural areas. Despite urban areas having good broadband access, rural areas often struggle with poor or non-existent internet connections. To overcome this, investment in the proper infrastructure is crucial.

Furthermore, healthcare professionals need proper training and comfort with telemedicine technology to ensure its adoption. South African medical schools have integrated telemedicine training into their curricula to create a proficient workforce for remote care.

Investing in telemedicine requires a strategic approach

Telemedicine has the potential to revolutionise healthcare by enhancing access to care and reducing healthcare costs. However, it requires strategic investment in policy development, infrastructure improvement, and capacity building. Public-private partnerships can drive the growth of telemedicine by pooling resources and expertise, leading to more effective solutions.

Investment in innovative technologies, such as user-friendly platforms, remote monitoring devices, and secure data transmission systems, is crucial for advancing telemedicine. South African startups are leading in telemedicine innovation, developing mobile health apps, AI-powered diagnostic tools, and remote monitoring devices. Supporting and investing in these startups can foster a vibrant telemedicine ecosystem.

Capacity building and education are also essential for the successful implementation of telemedicine. Training programmes, workshops, and public awareness campaigns can help build healthcare providers' capacity and educate patients about telemedicine. A national telemedicine training programme was launched to equip healthcare workers with remote care skills, making many healthcare professionals proficient in telemedicine tools.

Telemedicine in South Africa has the potential to transform healthcare access and improve patient outcomes. By strategically investing in telemedicine, the country can achieve universal access to care, improve patient experience, make healthcare more cost-effective, and enhance health outcomes for chronic conditions.

Telemedicine can reach underserved populations, provide timely, high-quality medical services, reduce health disparities, and offer convenient, flexible options. It can also reduce waiting times, improve specialist access, and provide personalised care. Telemedicine can enhance lives and reduce healthcare costs in the long term, making it a promising future for healthcare in South Africa.