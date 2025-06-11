Entrepreneurship SMEs
    Standard Bank, Sacci launch export readiness programme for KZN SMEs

    Standard Bank South Africa, in partnership with the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), has launched an export readiness programme aimed at helping KwaZulu-Natal-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs) expand into international markets.
    1 Jul 2025
    1 Jul 2025
    Naledzani Mosomane | image supplied
    Naledzani Mosomane | image supplied

    The initiative is designed to address key barriers that prevent SMEs in the province from exporting, including limited access to finance, complex trade regulations and a lack of international trade experience.

    Applications for the programme opened on 30 June 2025 and close on 9 July 2025. It targets 20 high-potential SMEs operating in KwaZulu-Natal.

    Focus on compliance, training and market access

    Delivered through Standard Bank’s Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) platform, the programme will offer selected businesses:

    • Export compliance and certification training
    • Access to funding mechanisms and trade finance tools
    • Market access support through Standard Bank’s African footprint and SACCI’s trade networks

    “SMEs in KZN are ambitious and capable but they need the right ecosystem to grow internationally,” said Naledzani Mosomane, head of Enterprise and Supplier Development at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking.

    “This programme delivers that by offering practical tools and strategic partnerships to help businesses start, manage and grow sustainably beyond borders.”

    Sacci, which represents enterprises across sectors and regions, is contributing its trade networks and enterprise development expertise to the partnership.

    “South Africa’s economic future depends on unlocking the potential of our SMEs,” said Alan Mukoki, CEO of Sacci. “This partnership with Standard Bank is a pipeline to global markets for KZN businesses that are ready to take the next step.”

    Read more: Standard Bank, SACCI, South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
